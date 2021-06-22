Evidence the Covid-19 Vaccines are killing Children

Authorities in the United Kingdom are currently pondering whether or not to recommend the Covid-19 vaccines are given to children between the ages of 12 and 15. The MHRA has already deemed them to be safe for children and now it is in the hands of the JCVI to put forward their recommendation to the UK government, who are desperate to ensure every man, woman, and child has the Covid-19 jab.

Quite how the MHRA deemed the Pfizer mRNA jab to be safe for use in children is anyone’s guess when you consider 86% of children who took part in the short two month trial suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab ranging from mild to extremely serious.

Perhaps money talks? Especially when it comes from a certain Mr Bill Gates who gave a £980,000 grant to the MHRA in 2017. The same money also helped to ensure the United States FDA gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer jab to be given to children aged 12 – 15 and unfortunately we’re now starting to see the grave consequences of this decision.

Consequences that are both tragic, and completely unnecessary. These new “vaccines” are still in trials until 2023 at the earliest, this means they are experimental. This is precisely why they have only been given emergency use approval. There is no emergency when it comes to children and the alleged Covid-19 disease, not a single child has died of Covid-19, and they do not suffer serious disease either.

Surely UK authorities can learn from the United States mistakes which has led to the deaths of numerous children?

A 16 year-old female received the Pfizer vaccine on the 19th March 2021. Nine days later the same female went into cardiac arrest at home. By the 30th March 2021 she had sadly died.

A 17 year-old female started to suffer difficulty breathing and chest pain eight days after having the Pfizer vaccine. She then suffered cardiac arrest and sadly died.

A 15 year-old female suffered cardiac arrest and ended up in intensive care four days after having the Moderna mRNA jab. She also sadly died.

A five-month old breast-fed baby developed a rash one day after his mother had received the Pfizer jab. Within 24 hours he was inconsolable, refusing to eat and developed a fever. Medical tests discovered the baby had elevated liver enzymes. The baby was hospitalised however his condition worsened and he was diagnosed with Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare blood disorder.

In TTP, blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. The clots can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body’s organs, such as the brain, kidneys, and heart.

Sadly the baby passed away just two days later.

A 16 year-old male received the Pfizer vaccine and developed a headache and an upset stomach two days after having the second dose. Sadly the following day the boy was found dead in bed.

A fifteen year-old female received her second dose of the Pfizer jab on the 6th June 2021. Sadly one day later she died suddenly without reason.

A 15 year-old male die due to an unexplained reason twenty-three days after having the Pfizer jab.

A 15 year-old female received her 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine, then suffered a cardiac arrest and tragically died.

A one-year-old baby received the Moderna jab. The jab caused his body temperature to increase forcing him into a seizure. The result? The one year-old passed away.

Another 15 year-old male had the Pfizer mRNA jab. One day later he suffered heart failure and sadly died.

All of these unnecessary deaths have been officially recorded on the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and can be viewed here by searching for the VAERS ID.

The Covid-19 vaccines have not been proven to stop people catching Covid-19, and they have not been proven to stop people spreading Covid-19. The only thing they’re claimed to do is reduce serious illness if infected with Covid-19, but we still cannot even be sure of this due to the fact the rate of alleged deaths has fallen at the same rate it did last year when there were no miraculous vaccines, have the government and its scientists ever heard of seasonality?

Even the results of the short trials are debateable. At no point were any of the participants in trials exposed to the live virus, how could they be? The SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated, instead all scientists have is a computer model of what they believe the virus is. Instead, participants were monitored after going about their day-to-day business and then tested to see if they had contracted Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation also clearly state on their ‘COVID-19 advice for the public: Getting vaccinated’ web page that –

“There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”

If Matt Hancock gets his way and the jabs are administered to children then he will have even more blood on his hands than he has already amassed over the past year.

First Hancock came for the elderly, and I did not speak out because I was not old.

Then Hancock came for the disabled, and I did not speak out because I was not disabled.

Then Hancock came for pregnant women, and I did not speak out because I was not pregnant.

But then Hancock came for my children because I did not speak out for those before them

Like this: Like Loading...