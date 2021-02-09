Thank You For Your Donation
We have sent you an email with the donation information
Stay home > To protect the NHS > Because 100K NHS Staff are off “sick”!
For eleven long months the British public have been told to stay …
“I do everything my TV tells me to do” – and that’s why we’re stuck in Lockdown
If the current pandemic of dictatorial tyranny sweeping across the world has …
Hancock: “Summer Holiday? Expect a 10 year prison sentence!”
It's just another day in dictatorial Britain as the Health Secretary Matt …
(Video) Police attack people with batons for exercising
You may have seen the BBC's propaganda spin on this story already …
SHOCKING! – Official Data on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released
The UK Government have released a report highlighting adverse reactions to both …
(Video) Manchester Police brutally attack cafe owner
More evidence of police brutality has emerged in the name of preventing …
(Video) Woman wears knickers as a face mask out of spite
The docile followers of bad science have been busy policing the ridiculous …
February Fundraising Drive
We can't believe how much support you have shown us since we …
Is it all a lie? – Stay at Home > Protect the NHS > 100K Deaths – An analysis of ONS and NHS data
In March 2020 the order was given "to stay at home" as …
Pandemic would end tomorrow if they stopped using the PCR test
Try to imagine it is the year 2019 again. Just for a …
Depression, Self-Harm, Suicide – Devastating effects of lockdown on children
The actions of the government in following a science that involves imposing …
Face masks cause PERMANENT brain damage according to Neurologist
We told you recently how SAGE have called for the Government to …