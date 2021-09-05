Female Police Officer loses it and kicks restrained man in the head

Footage has emerged of a female police officer kicking a man in the head who was restrained on the floor by fellow officers.
It is not known where or why the man was being arrested, however the incident took place somewhere in the UK. Immediately after kicking the man in the head the officer seems to grab her hand as if it had been hurt, suggesting she may have kicked the man out of anger due to hurting her hand during the arrest.
Watch the video below –
