The Vaccines don’t work – Israel records highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the World despite 78% of population being fully vaccinated

Just a few months ago, the mainstream media praised Israel for its “pandemic-ending” vaccination campaign. With over 40 percent of the population “fully vaccinated” in the first quarter of 2021, Israel was allegedly well on its way to stopping community spread and clearing out its hospitals.

The nation of Israel imposed some of the strictest lockdowns during that time, violating the Nuremberg Code and segregating the unvaccinated from public life. Israel bought up the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA Covid injection and began issuing mandatory Green Pass “vaccine passports” as a requirement for citizens to enter public spaces.

By August, Israel had intimidated and coerced its population into having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 78 percent of people 12 years of age and older classified as “fully vaccinated.”

The world was reassured that this rate of vaccination was more than enough to ensure individual and “herd immunity.”

However, infection rates have skyrocketed across the country since then, and Israel is now logging the world’s highest infection rates, with nearly 650 new cases daily per million people. At times, hospitalisations for the “fully vaccinated” have reached upwards of 95 percent.

By August 15th, there were 514 Israelis hospitalised with severe Covid-19, a 31% increase from just four days earlier. Most of the hospitalised patients had already received at least one vaccine and 59% were fully vaccinated.

“There are so many breakthrough infections that they dominate and most of the hospitalised patients are actually vaccinated,” said Uri Shalit, a bio-informatician at the Israel Institute of Technology.

The vaccines do not protect older populations, either — a false promise advertised since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. In fact, of the hospitalised vaccinated patients, 87% are 60 or older.

Covid-19 hospitalisations in Israel

This has not stopped the Israeli government from tripling down with this destructive vaccine program. Israeli officials have already begun to administer a third dose of the failed Pfizer vaccine to the population. Now controlled by the Green Pass vaccine passport system, Israelis are lining up to be inoculated again. More than 100,000 booster shots are being administered each day, with 2.15 million Israelis having received their third shot.

Despite compounding vaccination, the nation still suffers, with the world’s worst seven-day rolling average number of covid cases per capita. Israel is on track to pass 11,000 daily covid cases — an infection rate that is magnitudes higher than a year before, when everyone in the country was unvaccinated.

Using a non-neutralizing vaccine against a novel, endemic virus only perpetuates the transmissibility of the virus among people. When the spike protein of that virus is forcibly replicated throughout the population, entirely new health problems occur.

By placing selective pressure on an amino acid sequence of the virus, and scaling up that attack across the population, these vaccine programs only cause mutations in the viral sequence, leading to new outbreaks and vaccine failure.

A study published in the ‘Journal of Infection’ discusses antibody-dependent enhancement and the serious risks of the vaccine program. Any perceived benefits of vaccination for coronaviruses are short-lived, as artificially-augmented antibody levels wane, making the population more susceptible.

Now living in a medical police state, Israelis are suddenly considered “unvaccinated” and banned from public spaces if they haven’t submitted to a 3rd dose of Pfizer’s spike protein mRNA. As millions more boosters are forced onto the populations it’s only a matter of time before the infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths go up again, making today’s hospitalization rates pale in comparison.

The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. How long will government officials keep this cycle of destruction going, before they face trials for human rights violations and mass murder?

