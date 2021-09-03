Breaking News

Pfizer CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Trials For Children Aged 5 to 11 Will Finish in September

By on ( Leave a comment )
The Untold Truth Of Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla
Pictured: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that he expects the Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged 5 to 11 will be completed in September.

During an interview with NBC News, Bourla said that Pfizer is running “very large studies right now” with children under 12. Once completed, the data will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation.

Pfizer expects further data on toddlers and children up to the age of four soon thereafter.

This news comes as the pharmaceutical company’s Covid vaccine was granted full approval from the FDA last week, leading to many businesses and corporations in the US mandating the jabs for workers.

Dr Peter Marks, the FDA’s director for its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that the trials are ongoing and that the agency has to wait for Pfizer to submit the concluding data to maintain a “good safety dataset.”

Dr Marks said: “We certainly want to make sure that we get it right in the children ages 5 through 11 and then even younger children after that.”

Following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer jab, Bourla said that he had high hopes that this decision would encourage the “vaccine-hesitant” to get vaccinated.

In response to the news, Bourla said: “Based on the longer-term follow-up date that we submitted, today’s approval for those aged 16 and over affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed.

“I am hopeful this approval will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives and achieve herd immunity.”

Since the announcement from the FDA last Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics has called for the agency to “work aggressively to authorise a vaccine for ages 11 and younger”, citing the ‘highly contagious’ Delta variant as a valid reason.

Lee Savio Beers, the President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement: “”The clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 11 years old and younger are underway, and we need to see the data from those studies before we give this vaccine to younger children.

“The dose may be different for younger ages. The AAP recommends against giving the vaccine to children under 12 until authorised by the FDA.”

Of course, these health agencies seem to ignore the countless injuries and deaths that the Covid-19 vaccine has caused, even to young innocent children.

What is incredibly disturbing is that during an earlier clinical trial for the Pfizer jab, a shocking 86% of children involved suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to severe. Yet, the experimental injection has now been granted full approval by the FDA and the agency is seeking to do the same for young children.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Israel Considering Shortening Covid Vaccine Passport Validity to 6 Months for Those Who Don’t Get Booster Shot
Israel has implemented a 'Green Pass' – a vaccine passport – where …
The Mainstream Media is lying to you, Ivermectin was approved for Human use decades ago, it isn’t a horse dewormer
The mainstream media is lying on behalf of Big Pharma and the …
The Vaccines don’t work – Israel records highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the World despite 78% of population being fully vaccinated
Just a few months ago, the mainstream media praised Israel for its …
Your government and those in favour of the Global Reset wants to destroy everything of value of which you own
This is a long standing series of small items which have caught …
Dr Sam White speaks to Dr Reiner Fuellmich & the Corona Investigative Committee
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions …
Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People
In February 2020 Reuters reported: “A study published in the New England …
SHOCKING! – UK Government release 31st report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK Government have released their thirty-first report highlighting adverse reactions to …
Italian Student Tattooed Covid Vaccine Certificate QR Code on Arm
Andrea Colonnetta, 22, pictured left, with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone. An Italian …
Have Japan suspended Moderna’s contaminated Covid-19 Vaccine because they found it contains Graphene Oxide?
At least 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s experimental mRNA injection have been …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments