Breaking News

Nobody should fear Covid-19, they should fight the violation of our human rights – The Monotti Protocol

By on ( Leave a comment )

MY RESPONSE TO THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

By Robin Monotti, film producer.

I was there at Venice Film Festival 2020 as we presented our feature film based on the theme of the real history of Western medicine dating back to Prussia in the 18th century, THE BOOK OF VISION as the opening film of the Venice Critics Week. 

We have a cursory mention also on this Hollywood Reporter article, as Lotte Verbeek is the lead actress in our film: “Venice’s strict-but-casual approach appears to have reassured Hollywood. While only a handful of stars attended in 2020 — mostly Europeans like Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Kirby, Stacy Martin, Lotte Verbeek and Pedro Almodóvar..”

Also note that our lead actor, Charles Dance, also attended with us with no sign of fear whatsoever of Covid19. Nobody should fear Covid19, as treatment works very well. The only thing to fear are medical institutions that withhold the right treatment or even give entirely the wrong treatment to their patients (see the MONOTTI PROTOCOL for more on treatments).

This is what I thought of the measures, as I experienced them:

“Temperature checks upon entry”: 

These are a blatant violation of human rights. It is an inalienable human right to have to consent to any diagnostic medical intervention, and that non consent does not result in any disadvantage, such as not being allowed entry for example.

Further to this, they were very threatening. Just as soon as we came off our boat at the festival or entered the territory a uniformed security guard points a temperature gun at your head, at your temple. We had to repeatedly say to do this at the wrist instead, which is not much better. 

“Masks”:

These are a blatant violation of human rights. It is an inalienable human right to have to consent to any allegedly preventive medical intervention, and that non consent does not result in any disadvantage, such as not being allowed entry for example.

Masks do not work against respiratory viruses, they harbour and nebulize any other pathogens rendering them much more infective than they would be without the use of a mask. To mandate masks in summer is frankly ridiculous. When we did not wear them we had military police come up to us. They said they know it’s all nonsense but it was other participants who asked them to come and get us to follow the official rules. Fortunately almost nobody wore them outside, and in a dark cinema people can simply take them off as they of course should to safeguard their own health and reduce the re-inhalation of carbon dioxide.

“Social distancing in theaters”

Empty seats between viewers. Considerably decreases the communal feeling of watching a film together with a large group, and at the same time prolongs the fake notion that there are sick people in the cinema, when instead everyone is very healthy in Venice in September if they decide to attend a screening.

“Online ticketing for every screening, event and news conference”

The least harmful measure, maybe creates some order in the confusion of a film festival, perhaps the only measure I am not fully opposed to.

The worst thing about Venice 2021 is the inclusion of the “Green Pass”. Unless united Italians defeat their government by any means, it is likely that the one I attended, Venice 2020, was the last semi-free film festival in Italy. It is poignant that the Venice Film Festival was started by Mussolini’s son, therefore it really does seem, that Venice is returning to its origins by the inclusion of the “Green Pass”, the most blatant violation of human rights related to cinema-goers since the invention of cinema.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/venice-film-festival-pandemic-1235001942/

THE BOOK OF VISION review:

“I Wanted to Talk About The Body”: The Book of Vision Review

THE MONOTTI PROTOCOL:

The Monotti Protocol For Keeping Society Open


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Chief medical officers to consider overruling JCVI and advise the Government to give experimental Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15
The four chief medical officers (CMOs) will provide further advice on the …
Pfizer CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Trials For Children Aged 5 to 11 Will Finish in September
Pictured: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that he …
Israel Considering Shortening Covid Vaccine Passport Validity to 6 Months for Those Who Don’t Get Booster Shot
Israel has implemented a 'Green Pass' – a vaccine passport – where …
The Mainstream Media is lying to you, Ivermectin was approved for Human use decades ago, it isn’t a horse dewormer
The mainstream media is lying on behalf of Big Pharma and the …
The Vaccines don’t work – Israel records highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the World despite 78% of population being fully vaccinated
Just a few months ago, the mainstream media praised Israel for its …
Your government and those in favour of the Global Reset wants to destroy everything of value of which you own
This is a long standing series of small items which have caught …
Dr Sam White speaks to Dr Reiner Fuellmich & the Corona Investigative Committee
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions …
Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People
In February 2020 Reuters reported: “A study published in the New England …
SHOCKING! – UK Government release 31st report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK Government have released their thirty-first report highlighting adverse reactions to …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments