Nobody should fear Covid-19, they should fight the violation of our human rights – The Monotti Protocol

MY RESPONSE TO THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

By Robin Monotti, film producer.

I was there at Venice Film Festival 2020 as we presented our feature film based on the theme of the real history of Western medicine dating back to Prussia in the 18th century, THE BOOK OF VISION as the opening film of the Venice Critics Week.

We have a cursory mention also on this Hollywood Reporter article, as Lotte Verbeek is the lead actress in our film: “Venice’s strict-but-casual approach appears to have reassured Hollywood. While only a handful of stars attended in 2020 — mostly Europeans like Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Kirby, Stacy Martin, Lotte Verbeek and Pedro Almodóvar..”

Also note that our lead actor, Charles Dance, also attended with us with no sign of fear whatsoever of Covid19. Nobody should fear Covid19, as treatment works very well. The only thing to fear are medical institutions that withhold the right treatment or even give entirely the wrong treatment to their patients (see the MONOTTI PROTOCOL for more on treatments).

This is what I thought of the measures, as I experienced them:

“Temperature checks upon entry”:

These are a blatant violation of human rights. It is an inalienable human right to have to consent to any diagnostic medical intervention, and that non consent does not result in any disadvantage, such as not being allowed entry for example.

Further to this, they were very threatening. Just as soon as we came off our boat at the festival or entered the territory a uniformed security guard points a temperature gun at your head, at your temple. We had to repeatedly say to do this at the wrist instead, which is not much better.

“Masks”:

These are a blatant violation of human rights. It is an inalienable human right to have to consent to any allegedly preventive medical intervention, and that non consent does not result in any disadvantage, such as not being allowed entry for example.

Masks do not work against respiratory viruses, they harbour and nebulize any other pathogens rendering them much more infective than they would be without the use of a mask. To mandate masks in summer is frankly ridiculous. When we did not wear them we had military police come up to us. They said they know it’s all nonsense but it was other participants who asked them to come and get us to follow the official rules. Fortunately almost nobody wore them outside, and in a dark cinema people can simply take them off as they of course should to safeguard their own health and reduce the re-inhalation of carbon dioxide.

“Social distancing in theaters”

Empty seats between viewers. Considerably decreases the communal feeling of watching a film together with a large group, and at the same time prolongs the fake notion that there are sick people in the cinema, when instead everyone is very healthy in Venice in September if they decide to attend a screening.

“Online ticketing for every screening, event and news conference”

The least harmful measure, maybe creates some order in the confusion of a film festival, perhaps the only measure I am not fully opposed to.

The worst thing about Venice 2021 is the inclusion of the “Green Pass”. Unless united Italians defeat their government by any means, it is likely that the one I attended, Venice 2020, was the last semi-free film festival in Italy. It is poignant that the Venice Film Festival was started by Mussolini’s son, therefore it really does seem, that Venice is returning to its origins by the inclusion of the “Green Pass”, the most blatant violation of human rights related to cinema-goers since the invention of cinema.

