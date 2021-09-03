Chief medical officers to consider overruling JCVI and advise the Government to give experimental Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15

The four chief medical officers (CMOs) will provide further advice on the COVID-19 vaccination of young people aged 12 to 15 with the experimental Covid-19 injections following the decision not to advise they are given to all children over the age of 12 by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The independent medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), gave emergency use approval to the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna mRNA injections for people aged 12 and over.

The JCVI has advised that the health benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms.

However, it seems they have decided to just pass the buck and have the government to seek further input from the Chief Medical Officers on the wider impacts.

There are four chief medical officers in the United Kingdom: Professor Chris Whitty, the CMO for England and to the UK government; Dr Michael McBride the CMO to the Northern Ireland executive; Dr Gregor Smith, the CMO to the Scottish government; and, Dr Frank Atherton the CMO to the Welsh government.

They will allegedly assess the impact on schools and young people’s education, which has been disproportionately impacted by government policy which has been guided by one-dimensional science, so therefore an experimental injection will not change that.

UK health ministers from across the 4 nations have today written to the CMOs to request they begin the process of assessing the broader impact of universal COVID-19 vaccination in this age group.

They will now convene experts and senior leaders in clinical and public health to consider the issue. They will then present their advice to ministers on whether a universal programme should be taken forward.

People aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the alleged virus are already eligible for a Covid-19 injection and are being contacted by the NHS, to be invited to come forward.

The JCVI has now advised that this offer should be expanded to include more children aged 12 to 15, for example those with sickle cell disease or type 1 diabetes.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Our COVID-19 vaccines have brought a wide range of benefits to the country, from saving lives and preventing hospitalisations, to helping stop infections and allowing children to return to school. I am grateful for the expert advice that I have received from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. People aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to the virus have already been offered a COVID-19 vaccine, and today we’ll be expanding the offer to those with conditions such as sickle cell disease or type 1 diabetes to protect even more vulnerable children. Along with health ministers across the 4 nations, I have today written to the chief medical officers to ask that they consider the vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds from a broader perspective, as suggested by the JCVI. We will then consider the advice from the chief medical officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly.

The Government has officially confirmed that the Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, has asked the NHS to put preparations in place to roll out vaccinations to 12 to 15 year olds, should it be recommended by the chief medical officers.

Which they will unless you make your voices heard, now.

