SHOCKING! – UK Government release 31st report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government have released their thirty-first report highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and it proves younger adults and children are suffering severe adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 25th August via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

Since then the number of reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has increased to 309,612 as of the 25th August. The AstraZeneca jab has fared much worse though, with the total number of adverse reactions now standing at 819,007. There have also been 46,244 adverse reactions to the Moderna jab of which 2.2 million doses have been administered, and 3,226 adverse reactions reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

According to the MHRA the current rate of people suffering a serious adverse reaction after having one of the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1 in every 142 people, with 1,178,089 adverse reactions having now been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

However, as of the 25th August 47.8 million people had allegedly received at least one dose of a Covid-19 injection in the UK, therefore an adverse reaction has been suffered for every 40 people who have been vaccinated.

But it’s important to remember that this rate only accounts for the adverse reactions that are actually reported, which is estimated to be around only 10% by the MHRA themselves, meaning the actual rate of adverse reactions occurring is frighteningly higher.

We took a look at the reported adverse reactions and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Moderna Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stand at 18,856 as of the 25th August 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death.

Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 170 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far, alongside 70 cases of immune thrombocytopenia; an auto-immune bleeding disorder.

The AstraZeneca injection however, has caused 6 deaths due to thrombocytopenia, with 856 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, alongside 223 cases of immune thrombocytopenia resulting in 1 death.

However, what’s interesting to note here is that there have been 7,394 blood disorders reported against the AstraZeneca injection, and 10,557 blood disorders reported against the Pfizer injection. This is despite the fact 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca jab had been administered at this point.

What’s also interesting to note is that the AstraZeneca jab was not administered to under 40’s due to fear of blood clots. The fact there have been more blood disorders reported against the Pfizer jab despite less doses being administered proves that the Pfizer jab should also have been withdrawn from us in those aged under 40, and that young adults and possibly children are now suffering blood disorders because of it.

The Moderna injection, which is mainly being administered to younger adults and children due to not being first administered in the UK until June 2021, has so far had 17 reports made against it of thrombocytopenia, alongside 4 reports of immune thrombocytopenia.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stands at 14,727 with a total of 259 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the three jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 85 times so far, with 31 of these cases resulting in death.

The AstraZeneca jab has caused 165 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 35 of these sadly resulting in death.

Whilst the Moderna jab has caused 3 cases of cardiac arrest so far.

Next we come to eye disorders, due to all three Covid vaccines there have been 19,513 eye disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions. This includes people losing the ability to see all together, with the number of people now blind as a result of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now standing at 101.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with 283 people now blind as a result of having the Oxford jab, as well as 733 people who have been left with impaired vision.

The Moderna jab has caused at least 14 people to go blind so far, meaning based on the number of reports alone the Moderna jab causes blindness at a rate of 1 in every 100,000 people injected, however is most likely much higher due to only 10% of adverse reactions estimated to be reported. This also proves that young adults and possibly vulnerable children and young teenagers are being left blind after having the jab due to mainly being administered to these age groups.

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna injections. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has accounted for 406 anaphylactic reactions so far.

But the Oxford jab accounts for 668 cases of anaphylactic reaction, resulting in 2 deaths as of the 25th August 2021, according to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme report.

The Moderna injection has received 28 reports of anaphylactic reaction against it, meaning at least 1 in every 50,000 people who’ve had the Moderna jab suffered an anaphylactic reaction.

Let’s rewind back to the fifteenth report released by the UK Government which covered adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 5th May 2021. Within that report we found that there had been an increase in the number of central nervous system haemmorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents. All different types of stroke – which happen due to the rupture of an artery or blood clots.

Within that report we found that the AstraZeneca injection had caused 110 cases of cerebral haemmorhage resulting in 29 deaths, 61 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 4 deaths, and 650 cases of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 31 deaths, as well as numerous other types of stroke.

Just sixteen weeks later those 110 cases of cerebral haemorrhage have increased to 166 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 45 deaths,

The 61 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage have increased to 108 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 7 deaths.

But the most astounding increase has been seen in the number of cerebrovascular accidents. Increasing from 650 to 1,168 and resulting in 46 deaths.

There have also been numerous other strokes caused by the Pfizer injection, including 41 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 8 deaths, 33 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death, and 322 cases of cerebrovascular accidents resulting 13 deaths.

Several reports of stroke have also started coming in to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine, and we have to assume that these strokes may be occurring in younger adults due to the fact they have been the ones receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna jabs recently.

In all there have been 236,355 nervous system disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to all three emergency approved injections, with 54,154being reported against the Pfizer jab, 174,416 being reported against the AstraZeneca jab, 7,173 being reported against the Moderna jab, and 612 being reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified. These include reactions such as the strokes listed above, brain damage, seizure, and paralysis.

As of the 25th August there have been 309,612 adverse reactions and 509 deaths reported to the MHRA against the Pfizer mRNA injection.

As well as 819,007 adverse reactions and 1,060 deaths reported to the MHRA against the AstraZeneca viral vector injection.

The Moderna mRNA injection meanwhile has caused at least 46,244 adverse reactions and 15 deaths as of the 25th August 2021. This vaccine has also mainly been administered to younger adults who are least at risk of suffering debilitating disease if infected with Covid-19.

Around 1.4 million people have received the Moderna jab which means at least 1 in every 30 people have suffered and adverse reaction and at least 1 in every 93,000 people have sadly died.

The overall number of deaths due to all three jabs now stands at 1,612 when including the 28 deaths that have been reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified. None of the “vaccines” are proving to be safe and the data clearly shows they are having grave consequences for the younger adults and children that receive them and that the roll-out of these experimental injections (which do not work and make the recipient worse according to Public Health data) must be ceased immediately.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise.

