Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People

In February 2020 Reuters reported: “A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week reported a coronavirus patient in the United States was found to show an improvement after taking remdesivir, which is also used to treat infectious diseases such as Ebola.” This is a lie.

“The safety Board pulled remdesivir from the [Ebola] study because it killed more people than any of the other three drugs,” Dr Bryan Ardis said, “remdesivir killed 54% of all the people that got the drug.” And, note that Reuters quoted a study which reported “a” – one – patient with coronavirus who had shown improvement after taking remdesivir.

Dr. Ardis is a chiropractor, nutritionist and acupuncturist who is prepared to bring the truth to his audiences when it comes to health. Below is Dr. Ardis’s eighteen-minute presentation at the ‘ReAwaken America Tour’.

According to Dr. Ardis, multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome is the number one cause of death in all ICUs in the United States of America (“USA”).

In June 2020 a trial was published of 61 patients with Covid-19 who were given a 10-day course of remdesivir. The results of that trial noted “12 patients (23%) had serious adverse events. The most common serious adverse events — multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury, and hypotension … Four patients (8%) discontinued remdesivir treatment prematurely: one because of worsening of pre-existing renal failure, one because of multiple organ failure, and two because of elevated aminotransferases, including one patient with a maculopapular rash.”

Based on this trial remdesivir was used in protocols to treat Covid in the USA.

People did not die of Covid-19, Dr. Ardis said, they died from remdesivir. Remdesivir has been proven to cause kidney failure which leads to pulmonary edema. Officials are calling this secondary pneumonia from Covid, said Dr. Ardis, “no it wasn’t, they are shutting down everybody’s kidneys with remdesivir, causing their lungs to fill with fluid, and they are drowning them to death.”

“They are using remdesivir the same way that they used gas chambers to destroy people in Germany. This is how they’re doing it, and perpetuating those deaths, using a drug in hospitals,” said Dr. Ardis

Regarding the Covid injections, Dr. Ardis highlighted a slide from a FDA presentation which lists potential associated risks. This presentation is dated 22 October 2020 before Covid injections were rolled out to the public. The information leaflet for drugs should show all known, or possible, risks associated with that drug so people are able to give informed consent. None of these potential risks have been publicised or included on patient information leaflets. On the FDA slide, shown below, the second to last risk, on the bottom right, is MIS-C or “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” – not adults, not teenagers but – specifically in children.

Slide 16, CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness, dd 22 October 2020.

Since mid-May 2020 4,404 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C in USA and 37 have died. Knowing MIS-C is a risk of the Covid injections authorities are proposing injecting many millions of children with the Covid “vaccine.”

“I have a huge problem with these health agencies lying to you,” said Dr. Ardis, “my job is to prevent them from being able to kill your loved ones.”

