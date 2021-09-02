Judge rules child must be removed from care of the Mother because she has not had the Covid-19 Vaccine

For the “crime” of refusing to get the Covid-19 injection, a Chicago mother has been separated from her son by a judge who chose to order a judgement due to his beliefs rather than within the remit of the law.

Judge James Shapiro from the Chicago’s Daley Center decided to strip Rebecca Firlit of custody of her son after Firlit chose to pass on one of the experimental Covid-19 injections.

“I miss my son more than anything,” Firlit told a local Fox affiliate after her son was stolen from her by the court. “It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10.”

Firlit’s court hearing was held that day via Zoom, and she was accompanied by her ex-husband with whom she has been sharing custody and parenting time with her 11-year-old son for the past seven years.

Out of nowhere, Shapiro asked Firlit whether or not she’d had the Covid-19 injection. This question had absolutely nothing to do with Firlit’s court appearance, but Shapiro for whatever reason felt it necessary to ask.

When Firlit indicated that she had not been injected due to past bad reactions to other vaccines, Shapiro ordered her to stop seeing her son until she agrees to get the experimental injection.

Since Firlit has no plans to ever get jabbed, she now has to talk with her son over Zoom, as she is barred from seeing him in person.

“I think that it’s wrong,” Firlit told the media about Shapiro’s order. “I think that it’s dividing families. And I think it’s not in my son’s best interest to be away from his mother.”

Firlit is appealing Shapiro’s decision, arguing rightly that he has absolutely no authority to take away her parenting rights simply because she refuses to be penetrated against her will with an experimental gene therapy.

“It had nothing to do with what we were talking about,” Firlit reiterated about the nature of her court hearing with Shapiro. “He was placing his views on me. And taking my son away from me.”

Annette Fernholz, Firlit’s attorney, says that Shapiro has overstepped his authority by a long shot.

“In this case you have a judge without any matter before him regarding the parenting time with the child deciding, ‘Oh, you’re not vaccinated. You don’t get to see your child until you are vaccinated.’ That kind of exceeds his jurisdiction,” Fernholz is quoted as saying.

“You have to understand, the father did not even bring this issue before the court,” Fernholz explained about how the hearing was in no way contentious prior to Shapiro’s judicial activism coming into play.

“So, it’s the judge on his own and making this decision that you can’t see your child until you’re vaccinated.”

Jeffrey Leving, the attorney representing Firlit’s ex-husband, says he is supportive of Shapiro’s outlandish decision.

“There are children who have died because of covid,” Leving is quoted as saying, suggesting that Firlit needs to get injected in order to save her son. “I think every child should be safe. And I agree that the mother should be vaccinated.”

Less than 9 children have died in the UK with Covid-19 in 18 months and every single one of them had other extremely serious debilitating conditions.

