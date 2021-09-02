Breaking News

Italian Student Tattooed Covid Vaccine Certificate QR Code on Arm

By on
Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical
Andrea Colonnetta, 22, pictured left, with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone.

An Italian student has – for some reason – become an unexpected TikTok sensation after he tattooed the QR code of his Covid-19 vaccine certificate on his arm.

Andrea Colonnetta, 22, said that he didn’t give much thought in advance before getting his latest tattoo, but decided on getting the QR code permanently inked on his body after talking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone.

The tattoo is located on the underside of Colonnetta’s left arm and displays the student’s QR code of his Italian green pass. Colonnetta said that he had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Italy’s ‘green pass’ provides proof of Coronavirus status – that an individual is fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus, or tested negative in the last 48 hours. The vaccine passport is required for citizens to gain entry to restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres, and other public spaces.

Colonnetta, who is from the southern city of Regio Calabria, told Corriere Della Calabria newspaper: “It’s certainly something original, I like to be different.”

Andrea Colonnetta can now scan information about Covid status

The Italian student shared his tattoo on TikTok and Instagram, leading to the 22-year-old going viral. However, his parents were baffled about his poor decision.

Colonnetta said: “Certainly they encouraged me to be less impulsive and to better reflect on things.”

The new barcode on his body does indeed work, as a video posted by tattoo artist Pellerone shows the student entering McDonald’s and lifting his arm to take a photo of his tattoo.

A security guard at the entrance can be seen scanning Colonnetta’s photo where it is then verified. The student can then be seen queueing for food where the video abruptly ends after Colonnetta is shown eating a Big Mac.

Whilst many young people may find this story entertaining, it is actually incredibly sad to see people stooping so low to comply with tyrannical measures such as vaccine passports.


Petra Papst

Richard Hoard

