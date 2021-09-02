Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “It will soon be too late for the children, and the Government doesn’t give a damn what parents think”

By on ( 1 Comment )

Dr Vernon Coleman has released a video warning the public that it will soon be too late to save the children as the Government and its advisors are itching to give the Covid-19 injection to children and couldn’t care less whether parents give their consent or not.

Watch it in full below –


