Dr Vernon Coleman – “It will soon be too late for the children, and the Government doesn’t give a damn what parents think”

Dr Vernon Coleman has released a video warning the public that it will soon be too late to save the children as the Government and its advisors are itching to give the Covid-19 injection to children and couldn’t care less whether parents give their consent or not.
Watch it in full below –
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.works61.com