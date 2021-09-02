Dr Geoff Mitchell: “The Covid-19 Vaccines are Neither Safe nor Effective”

The report also explores alternative treatments for Covid-19 including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

In a report on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines which was released yesterday, Dr Geoff Mitchell MD, JD, concluded that the jabs are “neither safe nor effective,” and that “the best data tells us that the Covid-19 vaccines are failing.”

The report, which is titled “Profound and persistent disparity in COVID-19 mortality rates between USA / Western Europe and sub-Saharan Africa: A crossover effect of antimalarial drugs?”, explores the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines compared to alternative treatments.

According to that data, Dr Mitchell said: “Countries with active vaccination programs have more COVID deaths than those who do not.” Moreover, “Countries with a higher percentage of their population vaccinated have more COVID deaths,” and “COVID deaths have increased with vaccination after vaccination programs were implemented.

“The culmination of sixteen months of Africa study is that HCQ and IVM are both about 70% effective in reducing death,” he noted, “but Artemisinin and atovaquone-proguanil are (inadvertently) 95% effective in reducing COVID death. Artemisinin is reportedly intentionally used in four countries to treat COVID. The most well-known of artemisinin-treating country is Madagascar which has a 954 COVID deaths, a rate of 35 dpm. This is 2% of the U.S. rate.”

Within his report, Dr Mitchell wrote: “Among the 104 countries which offer no demonstrable COVID vaccination programs, on 08/16/21, their COVID fatality rates averaged an unexpectedly lower 690 deaths per million.

“However, “Among the 82 countries which offer vaccination programs, on 08/16/21, their COVID fatality rates averaged 828 deaths per million which is counterintuitively higher than the COVID fatality rate for unvaccinated countries.

“In the 82 countries which offer vaccination programs, not only was the average COVID fatality rate greater than in unvaccinated countries, but the number of deaths increased as the number or percentage of residents vaccinated increased.”

Furthermore, within the report, Dr Mitchell explored the use of alternative treatments for Covid-19, studying the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin.

He noted that HCQ has been slammed by the media and as a result has been criticised and prohibited in the United States, despite being “successfully used to treat COVID around the world.”

In his report, Mitchell wrote about the success of HCQ, noting that “In a metanalysis of 1.8 billion patients, the c19study group reported that ‘the treatment group has a 69.9% lower death rate.'”

Despite the fact that HCQ has been used for over 220 years and is an effective treatment for ailments including malaria, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the US government have opted to promote the vaccine agenda whilst censoring any information on alternative treatments.

However, reports such as this will only be regarded as “medical disinformation” as it contradicts the current mainstream narrative that vaccines work and do not cause harm.

Like this: Like Loading...