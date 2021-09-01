Study: Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Carry 251 Times Viral Load, Pose Threat to Unvaccinated Patients and Colleagues

A research paper by the Oxford University Clinical Research Group, published on August 10th in The Lancet, alarmingly revealed that vaccinated individuals carry 251 times the load of Covid-19 viruses in their nostrils compared to the unvaccinated.

While moderating the symptoms of infection, the Covid-19 vaccine allows vaccinated individuals to carry unusually high viral loads without initially becoming unwell, potentially transforming them into presymptomatic superspreaders.

This could help explain the dramatic surge of breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated populations around the world.

Chau et al, the paper’s authors, demonstrated widespread vaccine failure and transmission under tightly controlled conditions in a hospital in lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The researchers studied healthcare workers who were unable to leave the hospital for two weeks. Data showed that workers who were fully vaccinated – about two months after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine – caught, carried and presumably transmitted the Delta variant of the virus to their vaccinated colleagues.

Not only that, it is almost certain that these fully vaccinated individuals also transmitted the Delta variant to susceptible unvaccinated people, including their patients. Sequencing of strains confirmed that the workers passed SARS-CoV-2 to one another.

These findings are consistent with observations in the US from Farinholt and colleagues, and congruent with comments by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conceding Covid-19 vaccines have failed to stop transmission.

Despite this, the Covid-19 vaccines have been mandated in countries globally, including the US, and booster shots have been announced as a way to combat the rise in reported infections and the delta variant. Of course, this only confirms that the vaccines are completely ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus and do more harm than good.

