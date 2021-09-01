Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “We’re heading towards a choice we thought we’d never have to make”

By on

The Old Man in a Chair has returned to discuss transhumanism and the upcoming choice we never imagined we’d have to make.

You can watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest video in full below –

“If we stop fighting our enemies the world will die” – Casablanca, The Movie


Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

