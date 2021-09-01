Covid-19 Vaccines Have Killed 32,000 People in Brazil, Sources Say

A popular Brazilian media outlet is claiming that at least 32,000 people in Brazil have died after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Currently, Brazil has authorised the use of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Coronovac (also known as Sinovac), Johnson & Johnson and Butanvac vaccines. Whilst these shots have been rolled out with the promise to protect citizens, it seems as though they have only ended thousands of lives.

Experts say that the 32,000 number which is being reported is believe to be an undercount because much like how the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) operates in the US, and the Yellow Card system here in the UK, many cases of injuries and deaths are never officially logged h to the system.

The country’s state news agency reported in July that in the small state of Distrito-Federal, at least 711 people died after they received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, whilst another 263 people died after getting fully vaccinated.

UOL News reported that at least 9,878 Brazilians died after receiving two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or the single application of the Johnson & Johnson jab – of course their deaths are being put down to the virus.

The article states: “The survey used data from the Ministry of Health and analysed cases that occurred between February 28, when the first people in Brazil completed the immunisation window, and July 27. The nearly 10,000 deaths are equivalent to 3.68% of the total number of deaths per covid in the period.”

Additionally, according to the survey, another 28,660 vaccinated people were hospitalised. Of those who received a single dose of a vaccine, 65,000 people ended up in the hospital and 22,000 died.

Despite this, health officials are sticking to the script and encouraging citizens to continue following Covid safety guidance: “We are always alerting people to wear masks, wash their hands, use alcohol gel, and avoid crowds. Even if er are vaccinated, we can acquire the virus and have complications.”

Officials are warning Brazilians that getting the Covid vaccine does not prevent infection or spread of the virus. At best, the shots might cause a person to get less sick than if relying on natural immunity, although this is yet to be proven.

Regardless of this and the increasing death count, the media outlet that reported all of this is encouraging all Brazilians to line up and get their jab, claiming that this “is still the best way to control the disease.”

Like this: Like Loading...