Covid-19 Vaccines Have Killed 32,000 People in Brazil, Sources Say

A popular Brazilian media outlet is claiming that at least 32,000 people in Brazil have died after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
Currently, Brazil has authorised the use of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Coronovac (also known as Sinovac), Johnson & Johnson and Butanvac vaccines. Whilst these shots have been rolled out with the promise to protect citizens, it seems as though they have only ended thousands of lives.
Experts say that the 32,000 number which is being reported is believe to be an undercount because much like how the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) operates in the US, and the Yellow Card system here in the UK, many cases of injuries and deaths are never officially logged h to the system.
The country’s state news agency reported in July that in the small state of Distrito-Federal, at least 711 people died after they received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, whilst another 263 people died after getting fully vaccinated.
UOL News reported that at least 9,878 Brazilians died after receiving two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or the single application of the Johnson & Johnson jab – of course their deaths are being put down to the virus.
The article states: “The survey used data from the Ministry of Health and analysed cases that occurred between February 28, when the first people in Brazil completed the immunisation window, and July 27. The nearly 10,000 deaths are equivalent to 3.68% of the total number of deaths per covid in the period.”
Additionally, according to the survey, another 28,660 vaccinated people were hospitalised. Of those who received a single dose of a vaccine, 65,000 people ended up in the hospital and 22,000 died.
Despite this, health officials are sticking to the script and encouraging citizens to continue following Covid safety guidance: “We are always alerting people to wear masks, wash their hands, use alcohol gel, and avoid crowds. Even if er are vaccinated, we can acquire the virus and have complications.”
Officials are warning Brazilians that getting the Covid vaccine does not prevent infection or spread of the virus. At best, the shots might cause a person to get less sick than if relying on natural immunity, although this is yet to be proven.
Regardless of this and the increasing death count, the media outlet that reported all of this is encouraging all Brazilians to line up and get their jab, claiming that this “is still the best way to control the disease.”
Hello. I am Brazilian and just checked the website. I am afraid the news from UOL is not matching with the information your source provided you – perhaps only a misunderstanding or DailyExposeUK is being set up to fail.
I thought that the Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroine protocols were being used in Brazil ?
IIRC, President Bonsolaro used one of them when he got the wuflu .
I thought that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroine protocols were being used in Brazil ?
IIRC, President Bonsolaro used one of them when he got the wuflu .
He was definitely promoting the benefits of Ivermectin.
July 2021 Youtube-Jewtube took his videos down for disinformation for saying things like the masks are ineffective.
5 Jan 2021 — Jair Bolsonaro said that Angola has seen a low Covid-19 mortality rate and “one of the possible causes” would be the use of ivermectin
Proven truths which Youtube as we all know are violently allergic to, being complicit in the mass genocide.
It’s not the government pushing the covid kill shot in Brazil, it’s the media who have petrified the public of the fake plague so badly the people have been calling the government murderers for not letting them have the jab.
sociable.co/government-and-policy/brazil-says-no-great-reset-totalitarian-social-control-not-remedy-crisis/
Brazil is now pushing back against the great reset.
“Brazil is a founding member of the UN, and hence, is committed to its basic principles: peace and security, cooperation among nations, respect for human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo told the UN.
“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system,” he added.
The Brazilian minister went on to say, “Fundamental freedoms are not an ideology. Human dignity requires freedom as much as it requires health and economic opportunities.
“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap.
“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis. Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19.”
JULY 26 2021 While France saw 161,000 people across the country protest against the government’s vaccination campaign this weekend, Brazil witnessed its fourth weekend of rallies against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and his anti-vaccine rhetoric.
News from today Brazil gets its act together. After months of delays and setbacks, Brazil has finally hit its stride in Covid-19 vaccinations.
The Brazilian people can’t blame vaccines deaths on the President in this instance. They forced his hand and made him give them what they demanded because of fear porn from the dirty media.
Such bs headlines from the BBC and no doubt Brazilian media like The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter.
International J e w i s h Pedo ring psychopath & top rent boy of Rothschild strikes again. Bet pedo ring bills bought their dirty media/journalists too.
2012
Brazil’s Ministry of Health and Foundation Announce Alliance to Advance Innovation in Global Health | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Jair Bolsonaro only became President of Brazil on January 1st 2019
Pedo ring rat Bill had burrowed his evil killer carcass into Brazils business 7 years before. He’d have all his paid rats in place ready to bring Bolsonaro’s anti vax stance down.
Wake up Brazil. A rare president & Foreign Minister spelling it out to you and you trust pedo ring Bill?