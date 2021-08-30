Biden Pushes THIRD Covid-19 “Booster” Shot on Americans

After the FDA’s decision to grant emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 booster vaccines, President Biden is urging all Americans to line up for a third injection.

As a result of the continued failure of the Covid-19 vaccines to provide protection against infection (as shown through the countless breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals), President Biden is now urging all Americans to submit to a third “booster” shot.

This news comes as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for booster injections of the Covid vaccines. Due to this, Biden has ordered all Americans to comply with his latest guidance once the additional shots are rolled out in September.

This decision is good news for big pharma companies Pfizer and Moderna, which will soon be able to dish out hundreds of millions of unused vaccines, bringing in shed loads of profits for the giants.

It is being reported that the third jab will offer “long-lasting protection” against the “delta” variant that the mainstream media continue to fear monger, constantly reporting that the variant is “soaring” across the country, especially in “red” areas that are more “hesitant.”

In the US, health authorities are promising that the booster shots will offer extra protection after the first two jabs “wear off.” This narrative just implies that more booster shots will be introduced in the future as it will be reported that the third dose only provides a few months worth of protection.

Mainstream science is arguing that the Covid vaccines do not provide long-lasting protection against the virus, hence the need for booster shots, which will likely soon be introduced as annual injections.

Individuals who are classed as vulnerable, so those who are immunocompromised, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, are set to become the first to be eligible to get a booster jab. After that, anyone who is still concerned about catching the virus can line up and get injected.

It is worth noting though, that if the first two doses failed, then why would getting a third make any difference? Anyone who is able to think for themselves should be asking that question instead of simply accepting what they are told by the government and mainstream media and submitting to a booster jab.

