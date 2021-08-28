VIDEO – Holocaust survivors serve open letter to the EMA demanding an end to the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out because they are seeing another Holocaust unfold before their eyes

Holocaust survivors and their descendants have delivered a letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the UK’s Medical & Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) demanding a halt to the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out following the FDA’s decision to grant full approval to new batches of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The survivors have charged the authorities with failing to adequately inform populations of vaccine risks, and violating the right to free informed consent under the Nuremberg Code.

The Holocaust survivors; who served the letter to the EMA both lost family members in the camps and also family members that perished during Mengele’s experiments, stated that immunisation of the entire planet has “never before been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied…

“We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War… experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our fellow humans.”

In the letter to the EMA the authors list 22 serious adverse events that were known to the FDA prior to Emergency Use Authorisation yet were not made known to the public, including vaccine-enhanced disease, stroke, myocarditis, acute multitude-system inflammatory syndrome in children, Guillain-Barré syndrome, autoimmune conditions and pregnancy and birth outcomes, as has been previously revealed here at The Daily Expose.

They also further stressed that vaccine mandates violate the right to voluntary consent under the Nuremberg Code “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

“If 80 years ago it was the Jews who were demonised as spreaders of infectious diseases, today it is the unvaccinated.”

You can watch a recording of the holocaust survivors serving the open letter to representatives of the EMA in the following video –

