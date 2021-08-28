Breaking News

VIDEO – Holocaust survivors serve open letter to the EMA demanding an end to the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out because they are seeing another Holocaust unfold before their eyes

By on ( Leave a comment )

Holocaust survivors and their descendants have delivered a letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the UK’s Medical & Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) demanding a halt to the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out following the FDA’s decision to grant full approval to new batches of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The survivors have charged the authorities with failing to adequately inform populations of vaccine risks, and violating the right to free informed consent under the Nuremberg Code.

The Holocaust survivors; who served the letter to the EMA both lost family members in the camps and also family members that perished during Mengele’s experiments, stated that immunisation of the entire planet has “never before been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied…

“We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War… experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our fellow humans.”

In the letter to the EMA the authors list 22 serious adverse events that were known to the FDA prior to Emergency Use Authorisation yet were not made known to the public, including vaccine-enhanced disease, stroke, myocarditis, acute multitude-system inflammatory syndrome in children, Guillain-Barré syndrome, autoimmune conditions and pregnancy and birth outcomes, as has been previously revealed here at The Daily Expose.

They also further stressed that vaccine mandates violate the right to voluntary consent under the Nuremberg Code “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

“If 80 years ago it was the Jews who were demonised as spreaders of infectious diseases, today it is the unvaccinated.”

You can watch a recording of the holocaust survivors serving the open letter to representatives of the EMA in the following video –


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Japanese Medical Association Urges: It’s Time to Greenlight Doctors to Prescribe Ivermectin
The Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association held an emergency press conference on 13 …
EXCLUSIVE – 74% of Covid-19 deaths are the fully vaccinated despite accounting for just 34% of confirmed cases, & the Authorities are trying to hide it
The United Kingdom is in the midst of a third wave of …
Unvaccinated Americans Refuse Blood Transfusions From Vaccinated Donors Due to Spike Protein Fears
It has been reported that as much as 70 percent of blood …
CHILD ABUSE: Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Looking to Mandate Face Masks for Children Below 12-Years-Old
If pursued, the mandate would mean that children under the age of …
Australia has Fallen – Covid-19 Concentration Camps being built in Australia in the name of Public Health
Authorities in Melbourne, Australia, are building a concentration camp where residents deemed …
Craig Kelly, Member of the Australian Parliament, Speaks to Dr. Brian Tyson About Covid
On 18 August 2021, Craig Kelly, MP for Hughes in New South …
Holocaust survivors send open letter to the MHRA demanding an end to the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out because they are seeing another Holocaust unfold before their eyes
Holocaust survivors and their descendants have delivered a letter to the European …
Biden Calls for Corporations Across America to MANDATE Covid-19 Vaccines for All Employees Following Rushed FDA Approval of Pfizer Jab
President Joe Biden is calling on corporations across the United States to …
HORRIFIC: Australian Authorities SHOOT Rescue Dogs Due to Covid Lockdown
In a twisted turn of events, authorities in New South Wales have …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments