SHOCKING! – U.K. Government release 30th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government have released their thirtieth report highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and the number of birth defects and reproductive disorders recently reported is shocking.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 18th August via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

Since then the number of reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has increased to 302,146 as of the 18th August. The AstraZeneca jab has fared much worse though, with the total number of adverse reactions now standing at 816,393. There have also been 43,949 adverse reactions to the Moderna jab of which 2.1 million doses have been administered, and 3,148 adverse reactions reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

This now means the current rate of people suffering a serious adverse reaction after having one of the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1 in every 142 people, with 1,165,636 adverse reactions having now been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

But it’s important to remember that this rate only accounts for the adverse reactions that are actually reported, which is estimated to be around only 10% according to the MHRA themselves, meaning the actual rate of adverse reactions occurring is frighteningly higher.

We took a look at the reported adverse reactions and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stand at 19,030 as of the 18th August 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood.

Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 168 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported, alongside 70 cases of immune thrombocytopenia which have resulted in 1 death thus far.

The AstraZeneca injection however, has caused 6 deaths due to thrombocytopenia, with 851 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 18th August 2021, alongside 218 cases of immune thrombocytopenia.

Whilst the Moderna injection has so far had 16 reports made against it of thrombocytopenia, and 4 reports of immune thrombocytopenia.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stands at 14,463 with a total of 252 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the three jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 83 times so far, with 32 of these cases resulting in death.

The AstraZeneca jab has caused 162 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 33 of these sadly resulting in death.

Whilst the Moderna jab has caused 3 cases of cardiac arrest so far.

The most concerning disorder to have occurred due to the Covid-19 vaccines, is one that has only recently been reported – Congenital disorders.

A congenital disorder is a medical condition that is present at or before birth. These conditions, also referred to as birth defects, can be acquired during the foetal stage of development or from the genetic makeup of the parents.

There have been 59 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, 93 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 6 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine.

Birth defects which include heart disease, cerebral palsy, foetal malformation, and congenital cystic lung –

Next we come to eye disorders, due to all three Covid-19 vaccines there have been 19,030 eye disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions. This includes people losing the ability to see all together, with the number of people now blind as a result of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now standing at 99.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with 281 people now blind as a result of having the Oxford jab, as well as 728 people who have been left with impaired vision.

The Moderna jab has caused 12 people to go blind so far, meaning based on the number of reports alone the Moderna jab causes blindness at a rate of 1 in every 116,666 people injected, however is most likely much higher due to only 10% of adverse reactions estimated to be reported.

The total number of nervous system disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stands at 234,270. This includes serious events such as seizure, brain damage, paralysis and stroke. There have been an array of strokes reported to the Pfizer jab and they include 41 cases of cerebral hemorrhage resulting in 8 deaths, 33 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death, and 313 cases of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 13 deaths.

The AstraZeneca viral vector injection has however fared much worse so far causing at least 165 cases of cerebral haemmorhage resulting in 45 deaths, 90 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 5 deaths, and 1,157 cases of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 44 deaths.

Paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 103 times. There has also been 1 report of locked-in syndrome. This is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles, except for those that control the eyes. People with locked-in syndrome are conscious and can think and reason, but are unable to speak or move.

Paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 308 times, as well as 130 reports of monoplegia. Monoplegia is paralysis that impacts one limb.

Whilst paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Moderna vaccine 11 times, alongside 11 reports of monoplegia. This means that 1 in every 127,000 people to have had the Moderna injection have been left fully paralysed.

The next reaction has been reported all over social media where vast amounts of women have stated they suffered menstruation issues after having a Covid-19 vaccine.

The MHRA have also stated they are now investigating it, and this is because they have received 1,163 reports of menstrual disorders, 2,017 reports of menstruation irregularities, 1,916 reports of dysmenorrhoea (painful periods), 3,280 reports of delayed menstruation. All as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

As of the 18th August there have been 302,146 adverse reactions and 508 deaths reported to the MHRA against the Pfizer mRNA injection.

As well as 816,393 adverse reactions and 1,056 deaths reported to the MHRA against the AstraZeneca viral vector injection.

The Moderna mRNA injection meanwhile has caused at least 43,949 adverse reactions and 17 deaths as of the 18th August 2021. This vaccine has also mainly been administered to younger adults who are least at risk of suffering debilitating disease if infected with Covid-19. Around 1.4 million people have received the Moderna jab which means at least 1 in every 31 people have suffered and adverse reaction and at least 1 in every 82,000 people have sadly died.

The overall number of deaths due to all three jabs now stands at 1,609 when including the 28 deaths that have been reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified. None of the “vaccines” are proving to be safe and the data clearly shows there roll-out must be ceased immediately.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise.

