WARNING – Risk of death due to Covid-19 increases by up to 182% for Fully Vaccinated people under the age of 50 according to Public Health data

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, and data shows that the risk of death due to Covid-19 ranges from miniscule to negligible for the under 50’s prior to the availability of a Covid-19 injection. This makes the latest Public Health England data on Covid-19 extremely concerning, because it shows the risk of death for people under the age of 50 due to Covid-19 increases if they have been fully vaccinated.

Public Health England have been periodically releasing a report on Covid-19 variants of concern in the United Kingdom, and their latest report was released on the 20th August covering data on cases, hospitalisations, and deaths due to the Delta Covid-19 variant from the 1st February up to the 15th August 2021.

Table 5 of the report shows that within this time frame there have been 178,240 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s, and 40,544 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s.

The report also shows that in the same time frame 1,840 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, whilst 246 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission.

PHE’s report also shows that 72 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 since the 1st February up to the 15th August 2021, whilst 27 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 in the same time frame.

At first glance these numbers may make you believe that the Covid-19 injections are working, but when you analyse the number of deaths against the number of hospitalisations and cases in each group they tell a completely different story.

Out of 178,240 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 72 deaths. This equates to 0.04% of all cases in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 40,544 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 13 deaths. This equates to 0.06% of all cases in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

That means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then infected with Covid-19, increases by 50%. Not the 95% reduced risk claimed by the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, the Government, and the scientisists it employs. But the risk of death is actually even worse for those unlucky enough to end up in hospital.

Out of 1,840 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, there have been 72 deaths. This equates to 3.9% of all hospitalisations in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 246 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission, their have been 27 deaths. This equated to 11% of all hospitalisations in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

This means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then hospitalised with Covid-19 increases by 182%.

The data clearly shows that the Covid-19 injections are in fact effective. But only at increasing the risk of death.

Like this: Like Loading...