Unvaccinated Americans Refuse Blood Transfusions From Vaccinated Donors Due to Spike Protein Fears

It has been reported that as much as 70 percent of blood in the US being donated is coming from Covid vaccinated donors.

Many unvaccinated Americans are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors for fear that the blood from someone who has received a Covid-19 vaccine is tainted in some way.

Of course, the mainstream media and some health news websites quickly jumped on the opportunity to label these so-called anti-vaxxers as spreaders of medical misinformation. They say that these “anti-vaxxers” believe that the blood of a vaccinated individual contains a microchip or ingredients necessary for human cloning.

According to official statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of Americans are now believed to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with 60 percent of the US population and 72 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated. This means that available blood donors in the country at this point are mostly vaccinated.

Dr Julie Katz Karp, director of the blood transfusion program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia, said: “We are definitely aware of patients who have refused blood products from vaccinated donors.

“If for some reason we didn’t want vaccinated people to donate blood, we’d be in a real problem, wouldn’t we? Please believe us when we tell you it’s fine.”

Blood centers in the US only have limited access to donated blood that has not in some way been affected by Covid-19. Katz estimated that, based on samples, as much as 70 percent of the blood currently being donated is coming from vaccinated donors.

Dr Michael Busch, director of the Vitalant Research Institute, said that more than 90 percent of current donors in the US have either been infected with Covid-19 or vaccinated against it. Busch has been monitoring antibody levels in blood samples from the US supply.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not recommend routine screening for Covid-19 among blood donors. In general, respiratory viruses are not known to spread by blood transfusions, and there has been no reported case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, being transmitted through blood.

Emily Osment, an American Red Cross spokeswoman, said that her organisation has received countless questions from clients worried that the vaccinated blood would be tainted and capable of transmitting components from the Covid-19 vaccines. In response, Red Cross officials have reassured clients that the vaccine does not circulate in the blood.

Jessa Merrill, the Red Cross director of biomedical communications, said in an email: “While the antibodies that are produced by the stimulated immune system in response to vaccination are found throughout the bloodstream, the actual vaccine components are not.”

In recent months, many censored doctors have spoken out about the concern that vaccinated individuals can shed protein molecules from a vaccinated person to an unvaccinated person, effectively infecting the unvaccinated person the same way a person can be infected with a virus.

Despite the mainstream media’s work to quickly shut down any suggestion that the Covid-19 vaccines can shed, a Pfizer document appears to confirm these fears. Hundreds, potentially thousands, of women have reported that they have suffered irregular bleeding after receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, with others sadly reporting that they have lost their unborn child or suffering from irregular bleeding after being in the company of fully vaccinated individuals.

Within a Pfizer document titled ‘A Phase 1/2/3, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Dose-Finding Study To Evaluate The Safety Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 RNA Vaccine Candidates Against Covid-19 in Healthy Individuals’, there is a section dedicated to the possibility of ‘mRNA vaccine shedding’ in which it is possible for those who have been in close proximity to someone who has been vaccinated to suffer an adverse reaction.

Pfizer confirms in this document that exposure during pregnancy can occur if a pregnant woman is “environmentally exposed” to the vaccine. This includes if a pregnant woman is exposed to the vaccine through inhalation or skin contact. Pfizer is basically admitting that it is possible to expose another human to the Covid-19 vaccine just by breathing the same air or touching the skin of someone who has been vaccinated.

If it is possible for vaccinated individuals to shed the vaccine just through touch and breath, then just think what the potential implications could be if unvaccinated individuals receive blood from those who are fully jabbed.

Whilst the CDC and other health agencies have assured that the Covid-19 vaccine remains within the injection site and does not travel around the body, a bio-distribution study on the Pfizer vaccine conducted in Japan exposed this lie.

The study used luciferase enzymes and radioisotope markers to track the distribution of Pfizer’s mRNA Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs) across the body. Researchers found that mRNA LNPs are distributed across the body, reaching the brain, spleen, heart and even the ovaries and testes.

LNPs were even discovered in the blood and plasma, with the ‘mean total lipid concentration (μg lipid equivalent / g (or mL)) (males and females combined)’ reaching 8.90 in plasma within 2 hours, and 5.40 in whole blood.

This clear evidence, which of course will not be reported by the mainstream media, raises questions as to what effects the vaccine will have on the whole body as it is documented to travel through almost every organ. Therefore, it is understandable why so many Americans are concerned about what the impact of receiving vaccinated blood will be, and we Brits too should share the same concerns.

