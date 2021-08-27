Australia has Fallen – Covid-19 Concentration Camps being built in Australia in the name of Public Health

Authorities in Melbourne, Australia, are building a concentration camp where residents deemed to be “a danger to public health” due to testing positive for Covid-19 will be held under forced quarantine.

Dubbed the “Centre for National Resilience,” the facility, which is reportedly being “fast-tracked,” will start out with 100 beds for returning travelers to sleep until they are no longer deemed a threat to public health according to government standards.

A “community engagement” session was held in Mickleham; a suburb of Melbourne, to discuss the facility’s “warp speed” construction, which is bypassing the normal consultation process for projects of this scale.

“Earthworks have begun at an empty paddock in Melbourne’s north, which sits next to the federal government’s pet quarantine facility and is about 300 metres from homes,” the Brisbane Times reported.

“The project is being modeled on the Howard Springs Centre in the Northern Territory, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing leaks of Covid-19 compared to hotel quarantine.”

Eighty percent of the facility’s buildings are being prefabricated off-site, and the plan is to continually expand the size of the compound until it can hold as many as 3,000 beds.

Locals have expressed concerns about how the concentration camp will affect property values, and why they are only receiving information about the project now.

When asked why the community had not been given the chance to give feedback on the Centre, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said “We want the community to know what’s going on there, we want the community to be part of that program and that process.”

“But we’ve got to get this built. There’s much greater risk to people across Victoria, Mickleham included, by having thousands of people in hotels that are not built to quarantine them.

“That’s the site that’s been chosen and everyone, including locals, will be better off because of that.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has asked Commonwealth officials to prioritise the project and expected all efforts would be made to deliver the 1,000-bed facility before the end of the year.

“On completion of the first stages, a facility with a 1,000-bed capacity will increase the number of Australians that can return to Australia and provide options to assist in our economic recovery by enabling arrivals of international students, skilled migrants and other economic intakes into the medium term,” Morrison said.

“Both the purpose built facility and hotel quarantine will be managed to maximise the number of arrivals that can be quarantined within the agreed capacity cap.”

It’s hard to justify going to such extreme lengths to built concentration camps to house people the state deems a potential danger to public health when just 25 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 in Victoria, a state which has a population of 6.7 million.

There are also currently just 600 active cases with 80 of those cases being recorded in the 24 hours prior to 5:30pm on the 26th August 2021. Yet ridiculous rules such as a ban on removing face masks outside to drink alcohol have been put in place. A permit is required to leave home to go to work, construction sites must reduce staffing levels to 25%, and a curfew is currently in force.

Meanwhile, in the United States the state of Tennessee could be next in launching its own Covid-19 concentration camps, thanks to an executive order recently signed by Governor Bill Lee.

Governor Lee has now authorised the National Guard to round up unvaccinated people in Tennessee at gunpoint, if necessary, and imprison them in “involuntary internment” camps to be located across the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid the groundwork for this back in 2020 when it called for Covid-19 concentration camps to be constructed at the “camp / sector level”. The CDC such camps should be used for housing Americans considered “high-risk.”

These prison camps, which appear to be coming soon to Tennessee, will be strictly enforced “green zones” where, as the CDC outlined: “No movement into or outside the green zone” will be tolerated.

“High-risk” Americans, meaning Americans who refuse to roll up their sleeves for one of the experimental Covid-19 injections will be punished with prejudice under the guise of “saving lives” and “flattening the curve”.

