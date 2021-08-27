EXCLUSIVE – 74% of Covid-19 deaths are the fully vaccinated despite accounting for just 34% of confirmed cases, & the Authorities are trying to hide it

The United Kingdom is in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths despite the fact it’s the middle of summer and 77% of the adult population have been fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated are accusing those who have so far resisted getting an experimental injection of being at fault, but official Public Health data proves those accusations are unfounded, and the people they should be blaming are the ones staring back at them in the mirror.

Public Health Scotland have been releasing a weekly statistical report on Covid-19 which includes data on alleged confirmed Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status. As we previously revealed in an investigation, Public Health Scotland (PHS) have been attempting to deceive readers of the report into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring in the unvaccinated.

To do this they have only given the total number of deaths that have occurred since the 29th December 2020 up to the date of the report, despite being perfectly capable of displaying the total number of confirmed cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status on a week by week basis.

PHS claim they use the date of 29th December 2020 because it accounts for “protection to develop after the first dose” due to this date being 21 days after the start of the vaccination programme.

But by doing so they have been able to easily ensure alleged Covid-19 deaths are the highest among the unvaccinated because by the peak of the alleged second wave on 27th January 2021, Scotland had only vaccinated 9% of the population. Therefore a huge swathe of alleged Covid-19 deaths have of course occurred in the unvaccinated population.

But there is a way to work out the true number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status during this alleged third wave and that is by comparing the numbers against previous reports, and the most recent report released on the 25th August 2021 reveals that the fully vaccinated account for 73.6% of Covid-19 deaths to have occurred in the previous two weeks, despite accounting for just 34.3% of confirmed infections in the previous four weeks.

Table 15 of the report as shown above shows that in the previous four weeks there have been 18,278 confirmed positive cases among the unvaccinated population, whilst 11,512 have occurred among those who’ve had one dose of a Covid-19 injection, and 15,553 have occurred among the fully vaccinated population.

Therefore the total number of confirmed positive cases between 24th July 2021 and the 20th August 2021 is 45,343. Those who’ve had a single dose account for 25.3% of all confirmed cases, the unvaccinated account for 40.3% of all confirmed cases, and the fully vaccinated account for 34.3% of all confirmed cases.

So you would expect the majority of hospitalisations and deaths to be occurring in the unvaccinated population, whilst the least amount of hospitalisations and deaths occur in the partly vaccinated population, but that isn’t what the report from PHS reveals.

Table 16 of the report, as shown above, reveals that in the previous four weeks 493 hospitalisations related to Covid-19 have occurred among the unvaccinated population, 93 have occurred in the partly vaccinated population, whilst 534 have occurred in the fully vaccinated population.

So whilst the least amount of hospitalisations have occurred among the partly vaccinated as would be expected based on the number of cases, the majority of hospitalisations have actually occurred among the fully vaccinated population between 24th July 2021 and 20th August 2021, accounting for 47.6% of all hospitalisations.

Based on the above data 0.026% of confirmed cases in the unvaccinated population have resulted in hospitalisation, whilst 0.046% of confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated have resulted in hospitalisation. This therefore suggests that the Covid-19 injections actually increase the risk of hospitalisation by 77%, rather than decreasing the risk by 95% as claimed by the authorities and vaccine manufacturers, but the increase in the risk of death is even worse among the fully vaccinated.

As you can see from the above table; taken from the report released on August 9th, Public Health Scotland have created the illusion that the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among in the unvaccinated population due to the date parameter used. Between 29th December 2020 and the 29th July 2021 there were allegedly 172 deaths among the fully vaccinated population, 271 deaths among the partly vaccinated population, and 3,063 deaths among the unvaccinated population.

But fast forward to the most recent report released two weeks later and you can see the majority of Covid-19 deaths in the third wave are actually occurring in the fully vaccinated population.

Table 17 as shown above, reveals that between the 29th December 2020 and the 12th August 2021 there were 3,087 deaths among the unvaccinated population, an increase of 24 deaths on the number revealed by PHS two weeks prior.

Whilst in the partly vaccinated population there were 274 Covid-19 deaths, an increase of 3 deaths on the number revealed by PHS two weeks prior.

But up to the 12th August 2021 there were 236 deaths since December 29th 2020 among the fully vaccinated population, an increase of 64 deaths on the number revealed by PHS two weeks prior.

Therefore, the fully vaccinated account for 73.6% of Covid-19 deaths during this highly suspect summer wave, whilst the unvaccinated account for just 26.3% of alleged Covid-19 deaths.

Based on the above data 0.001% of confirmed cases in the unvaccinated population have resulted in hospitalisation, whilst 0.005% of confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated have resulted in hospitalisation.

This therefore suggests that the Covid-19 injections actually increase the risk of death by 400%, rather than decreasing the risk by 95% as claimed by the authorities and vaccine manufacturers.

Couple the above with the fact it is the middle of Summer when respiratory diseases are notoriously kept at bay throughout human history (even Covid-19 in 2020 was no anomaly despite there being no Covid-19 injection of offer), and it’s impossible to conclude anything other than the Covid-19 injections clearly do not work and quite possibly make the recipient much worse if they are exposed to Covid-19.

Are we seeing the early signs of vaccine-enhanced disease? It certainly looks like it, and therefore it could be an extremely rough winter for those who’ve had one of the experimental Covid-19 injections.

