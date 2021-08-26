HORRIFIC: Australian Authorities SHOOT Rescue Dogs Due to Covid Lockdown

In a twisted turn of events, authorities in New South Wales have shot several rescue dogs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported: “Several impounded dogs due to be rescued by a shelter have instead been shot dead by a rural council in [New South Wales] under its interpretation of COVID-19 restrictions, alarming animal activists and prompting a government probe.

“Bourke Shire Council, in the state’s north-west, killed the dogs to prevent volunteers at a Cobar-based animal shelter from travelling to pick up the animals last week, according to council’s watchdog, the Office of Local Government.”

In other words, as the country is currently under lockdown due to Covid, the council decided to kill the dogs to avoid having anyone ‘break the law’ by leaving their homes to rescue one of them.

A spokesman for the council’s watchdog, the Office of Local Government (OLG) said: “OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

The move has sparked disgust from animal rights activist groups, and rightly so.

Lisa Ryan, the regional manager for the animal rights group Animal Liberation said: “We are deeply distressed and completely appalled by this callous dog shooting and we totally reject council’s unacceptable justifications that this killing was apparently undertaken as part of a COVID- safe plan.”

According to reports, one of the dogs was a new mother, therefore it wouldn’t be surprising if her pups were murdered as well.

The Australian government has of late become increasingly authoritarian, imposing tyrannical Covid restrictions on its people. Citizens of Australia have taken to the streets in protest, however, many have faced hostile and aggressive behaviour from police, including being pepper-sprayed and hit with projectiles.

