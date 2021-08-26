Holocaust survivors send open letter to the MHRA demanding an end to the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out because they are seeing another Holocaust unfold before their eyes

Holocaust survivors and their descendants have delivered a letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the UK’s Medical & Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) demanding a halt to the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out following the FDA’s decision to grant full approval to new batches of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The survivors have charged the authorities with failing to adequately inform populations of vaccine risks, and violating the right to free informed consent under the Nuremberg Code.

The Covid-19 injections are currently under what is known as conditional marketing authorisation in Europe, and temporary authorisation in the UK meaning they are authorised for emergency use only because of the fact they will remain in phase three clinical trials until 2023.

The Holocaust survivors stated that immunisation of the entire planet has “never before been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied…

“We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War… experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our fellow humans.”

In the letter to the EMA the authors list 22 serious adverse events that were known to the FDA prior to Emergency Use Authorisation yet were not made known to the public, including vaccine-enhanced disease, stroke, myocarditis, acute multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, Guillain-Barré syndrome, autoimmune conditions and pregnancy and birth outcomes, as has been previously revealed here at The Daily Expose.

The holocaust survivors write that “the degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved. Vaccination’ against Covid has proven to be more dangerous than Covid for approximately 99% of all humans.

“As documented by Johns Hopkins in a study of 48,000 children, children are at zero risk from the virus. Your own data shows that children, who are at no risk from the virus, have had heart attacks following vaccination; more than 15,000 have suffered adverse events – including more than 900 serious events. At least 16 adolescents have died following vaccination in the USA.”

The signatories add that according to Principle 10 of the Code, medical experiments must be terminated whenever “a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.”

They also further stressed that vaccine mandates violate the right to voluntary consent under the Nuremberg Code “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

“If 80 years ago it was the Jews who were demonised as spreaders of infectious diseases, today it is the unvaccinated.”

The authors, who include concentration camp survivors, their sons, daughters, and grandchildren, state, “It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realise what is happening, for this kind of organised crime is beyond their scope of experience. We, however, know. Some of us have personal memories.”

The letter is addressed to Mrs Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency and copied to Dr. Raimund Bruhin, Director of Swiss Medic in Switzerland, and Dr June Raine, Interim Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the U.K.

The survivors concluded their letter with a plea to Ms Cooke for the true number of vaccine casualties, and asked “how many will be enough to awaken your conscience?”

Here is the letter sent to the EMA and MHRA by Holocaust survivors in full –

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War, feel bound to follow our conscience and write this letter.

It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience. We, however, know. We remember the name Josef Mengele. Some of us have personal memories. We experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our poor fellow humans. The threatened innocents now include children, and even infants.



In just four months, the COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than all available vaccines combined from mid-1997 until the end of 2013 — a period of 15.5 years. And people affected worst are between 18 and 64 years old – the group which was not in the Covid statistics.



We call upon you to stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately.

What you call “vaccination” against SARS-Cov-2 is in truth a blasphemic encroachment into nature. Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied.



The 10 ethical principles in this document represents a foundational code of medical ethics that was formulated during the Nuremberg Doctors Trial to ensure that human beings will never again be subjected to involuntary medical experimentation & procedures.

Principle 1 of the Nuremberg Code:

(a) “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.



(b) This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.



(c) The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

Re. (a): There is no question of a free decision. Mass media spread fear and panic and use the rule of Goebbels’ propaganda by repeating untruths until they are believed. For weeks now they have been calling for the ostracism of the unvaccinated. If 80 years ago it was the Jews who were demonized as spreaders of infectious diseases, today it is the unvaccinated who are being accused of spreading the virus. Physical integrity, freedom to travel, freedom to work, all coexistence has been taken away from people in order to force vaccination upon them. Children are being enticed to get vaccinated against their parents’ judgement.



Re (b): The 22 terrible side effects already listed in the FDA emergency use authorization were not disclosed to the subjects of the experimental trial. We list those below to the benefit of the world public.

By definition, there has never been informed consent. In the meantime, thousands of side effects recorded in numerous databases are on record. While the so-called case numbers are being bleeped in 30-min-intervals by all mass media, there is neither any mentioning of the serious adverse side effects nor how and where the side effects are to be reported. As far as we know, even recorded damages have been deleted on a large scale in every database.

Principle 6 of the Nuremberg Code requires: “The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment”.

“Vaccination” against Covid has proven to be more dangerous than Covid for approximately 99% of all humans. As documented by Johns Hopkins, in a study of 48,000 children, children are at zero risk from the virus. Your own data shows that children who are at no risk from the virus, have had heart attacks following vaccination; more than 15,000 have suffered adverse events – including more than 900 serious events. At least 16 adolescents have died following vaccination in the USA.



As you are aware, just around 1% are being reported. And the numbers are increasing rapidly as we write. With your knowledge.

Principle 10 of the Code: “During the course of the experiment, the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.”

Allegedly around 52% of the world population has received at least one shot.

Honest disclosure of the true number of “vaccine” injured, terminally injured as well as deceased worldwide is long overdue. These are millions in the meantime. Provide us with the true numbers of Covid vaccine casualties now.

How many will be enough to awaken your conscience?

List of adverse effects being known to FDA before the emergency approval

1. Guillain-Barré syndrome

2. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

3. Transverse myelitis

4. Encephalitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encepholapathy

5. Convulsions/seizures

6. Stroke

7. Narcolepsy and cataplexy

8. Anaphylaxis

9. Acute myocardial infraction

10. Myocarditis/pericarditis

11. Autoimmune disease

12. Deaths

13. Pregnancy and birth outcomes

14. Other acute demyelinating diseases

15. Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

16. Thrombocytopenia

17. Disseminated intravascular coagulation

18. Venous thromboembolism

19. Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

20. Kawasaki disease

21. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in CHILDREN

22. Vaccine enhanced disease

Signed

Concentration Camp survivors, their sons, and daughters, and grandchildren, including persons of goodwill and conscience.

