Dr Peter McCullough – “The failed mass Covid-19 vaccination programme will go down as one of the most deadly in history”

The forced mass vaccination of humanity will be regarded as one of the most deadly and costly medical mistakes in history, renowned pioneer in the early treatment of the alleged Covid-19 disease, Texas cardiologist and internist Dr. Peter McCullough, has said.

Citing recent data from the U.S Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and from Israel and Britain, where COVID cases are multiplying among the vaccinated, McCullough, who is editor-in-chief of two medical journals and author of over 600 peer-reviewed studies, including 46 dedicated to Covid-19, said he is “deeply worried” about the future of America.

“Americans are going to bear the brunt of what invariably is going to be a failed mass vaccination program that will go down as one of the most deadly, one of the most injurious and costly in human history,” McCullough said in a recent podcast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in April that it has stopped tracking Covid cases among the vaccinated that do not result in hospitalisations or deaths. The agency is now assuming that new cases are among the unvaccinated unless otherwise advised, which skews numbers to paint the unvaccinated as spreaders of disease.

“This intentional misinformation and propaganda scheme has been used to drive an incredible fury of vaccine mandates” for government agencies, veterans administrations, and hundreds of schools and colleges, even though here have been no outbreaks in these places, McCullough said.

Dr Peter McCullough

Israel was the first country to mass vaccinate its population under an agreement with Pfizer to exchange vaccine supply for public health data in an experiment on the people “to evaluate whether herd immunity protection is observed during the Product vaccination program rollout.”

Eighty percent of adults are fully vaccinated there, yet Covid-19 cases and serious hospitalisations have risen 20-fold since early July. The media has highlighted that most serious new cases have been among the unvaccinated, while neglecting to report that the majority (more than 80 percent) of new cases reported by the Israeli Health Ministry are among vaccinated individuals.

In response, Israel introduced a third “booster shot” of Pfizer’s mRNA injection which has been administered to more than one million people as of the 16th August.

In the United Kingdom, more than three-quarters of the adult population (76 percent) have received two doses of a Covid-19 injection and almost 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose. Yet, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised has soared sevenfold since early June this year.

The most recent U.K. report on “variants of concern” published by Public Health England revealed that 58% of Covid-19 deaths are among the fully vaccinated, with that number rising to 67% when including those who had recieved a single dose of a Covid-19 injection.

Data taken from the UK report

That data, McCullough said, “is basically showing that the vaccines are failing.” Vaccinated individuals can acquire and transmit the pandemic coronavirus and become and die of Covid-19. “Completely vaccinated individuals are passing it to one another,” McCullough said.

Nonetheless, citing the new, circulating Delta variant, the Biden administration is expected to follow Israel’s example and introduce a third booster shot for all nursing home residents and healthcare workers from September 2021.

The vaccines were never tested for the Delta variant, and their protection has lasted only months. “It’s clear we can’t vaccinate our way out of this,” McCullough said.

Covid-19, no matter what the variant, is easily treatable at home with simple, available drugs, according to McCullough, who has stated that “about 88 percent of hospitalisations and deaths can be avoided” with early treatment.

Since he came out publicly advising early treatment of alleged Covid-19 patients where the government protocol is to send them home and wait for them to get sick, McCullough has found himself targeted by public health institutions and academia.

A graduate of Baylor University who worked as a Vice Chair of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center from January 2014 until February 2021, he recently addressed the Texas Senate Health and Human Service Committee about early Covid-19 treatment protocols.

His contract was then cancelled, and he was recently sued by the Texas-based health system Baylor Scott & White after his affiliation with the system was noted during a public interview.

The lawsuit coincides with a decision by BSWH to mandate vaccination for its 40,000 employees.

“I’m deeply worried concerned regarding the future of America and also deeply afraid of loss of freedom of speech and of scientific discourse,” McCullough said.

“There are deep threats out there to doctors who are really doing their best—to help patients and save lives.”

He cited a July 29th statement from the Federation of State Medical Boards which threatens doctors who spread medical “misinformation” about vaccines with losing their medical license. The federation defines scientific information as “consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

McCullough openly criticised the “totalitarian” nature of vaccine mandates and pointed to government vaccine adverse event data noting that “already 11,221 declared disabled due to the vaccine.” That number has since grown to 16,044 as of the 26th August 2021.

“These safety events are way out of line. This vaccine is nowhere close to be safe. Every person who takes the needle is thinking about the scoreboard.”

Instead, he said, “Americans are flying blind. They don’t know which vaccine is the safest.”

“Americans are given no information on this. It is basically impossible for them to navigate this vaccine decision. They say simply: ‘Take the vaccine, and it doesn’t matter which one.’”

“None of this makes sense in terms of the program being about Covid-19; it almost seems like it’s about submissiveness, or coercion, or control. The population is basically being forced into mass vaccination.”

Like this: Like Loading...