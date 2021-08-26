Craig Kelly, Member of the Australian Parliament, Speaks to Dr. Brian Tyson About Covid

On 18 August 2021, Craig Kelly, MP for Hughes in New South Wales, held a question and answer session with Dr. Brian M. Tyson about early treatments and other policies adopted for Covid. “We’ve been treating Covid-19 since the beginning. We’ve been using early treatment. Our successes have been outstanding,” Dr. Tyson said.

Dr. Tyson explains that in his medical practice, early treatment refers to treatment before day seven of the infection. And with the 6,000 Covid patients that they have treated before day seven, they have had only four people end up in hospital and a zero percent mortality rate. “Like anything in medicine, early treatment wins,” Dr. Tyson said.

In comparison, New South Wales recently had an outbreak of 7000 cases. And, there were 446 people in hospital with Covid – all of them were in the ICU and 24 were on ventilation – and there had been over 100 deaths.

Dr. Tyson described various treatments they used based on previous knowledge about treatments for viral infections and the symptoms patients presented with. “Then ivermectin came around, in about, October and we started seeing the response to ivermectin, in especially sick patients. So ivermectin seemed to do something that we didn’t expect – which was basically destroy the virus. It prevented binding. It also added an anti-inflammatory effect, also added a zinc ionophore. And the next thing you know is, in two to three days, these patients turned around. These are patients who are getting ready to be on vents [ventilators], patients who are on vents or taken off vents. Oxygenations went from 84 percent to 94 percent in 48 to 72 hours. So that’s how the protocol started. It’s following the science. It’s following the re-evaluation process. And I can’t express how important that is,” said Dr. Tyson. He went on to say that ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, Zithromax and steroids are safe drugs and can be used to treat Covid.

“In Australia, we’ve got these medical bureaucrats, that have never seen a Covid patient, that are making rules that prohibit the treatment that you’re having success with,” said Kelly. Under the laws of the State of Queensland Dr. Tyson would be under arrest and facing jail because the chief medical officer of Queensland has made it a criminal offence, with six months in jail, for a doctor who treats a patient with hydroxychloroquine.

Kelly asked if Dr. Tyson was seeing “breakthrough cases”, where people who have had two injections are infected with Covid.

Dr. Tyson replied, “we have a high breakthrough case rate. We’re probably about 30 to 40 percent of all of our patients that test positive have had both vaccines. The sickest of the patients that I’ve had so far has been vaccinated. We are seeing hospitalisations going up in the vaccinated groups. If you compare what’s going on in Israel and the UK they have much, much higher breakthrough numbers. I think Israel is up to 95 percent. The U.K., I think, is at 65 percent. Breakthrough cases of their hospitalised patients are all vaccinated.” Dr. Tyson explains that it’s the vaccines that are pushing the variants, “it goes back to virology 101. Which is, if I put enough pressure on the virus to change – and we know RNA viruses change because influenza changes every year and every year – we have to have a new vaccine. It’s pretty common to know that if I mass vaccinate a large population during a pandemic, I’m going to change the virus. And that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Kelly asked if Dr. Tyson had concerns about vaccinating teenagers. “Absolutely. We’ve had we’ve had kids die from these vaccines. We don’t have healthy kids dying from Covid. We have healthy kids dying from these vaccines,” Dr. Tyson said.

Dr. Tyson also answered questions regarding prophylaxis treatments, advice to patients to reduce their risk of catching Covid, people wearing masks while outdoors exercising, Covid injections for children, if the spike protein in the injections was causing injury, and if he had a message for Australia’s health ministers, health bureaucrats, and prime minister.

You can watch the Kelly / Tyson question and answer session HERE.

