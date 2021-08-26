Biden Calls for Corporations Across America to MANDATE Covid-19 Vaccines for All Employees Following Rushed FDA Approval of Pfizer Jab

President Joe Biden is calling on corporations across the United States to make the Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for their employees following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) move to grant the Pfizer-BioNTech jab full approval.

Biden’s call for a vaccine mandate is set to target millions of “hesitant” Americans who don’t want to go anywhere near the experimental gene therapy.

At a press conference, Biden rambled: “The Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, announced that it’s fully concluded … it’s the, it’s now, it’s a thorough independent scientific review.”

“After a strict process, the FDA has reaffirmed its findings that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and the FDA has given its full and final approval. So, let me say this, uh, loudly and clearly.

“If you have, if you’re one of the millions of Americans who say that they, uh, will not get the shot when it’s, until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it is now happened. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. It’s time for you to go get your vaccination, and get it today, today.”

President Biden called the FDA’s decision to grant the Pfizer jab full approval an “important moment” in the “fight against the pandemic”, and went on to thank FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock and “the entire team at the FDA” for their “hard work.”

“She’s ensured that the, uh, the team, uh, followed the science above all,” Biden mumbled in confusion.

“They’ve looked at the, uh, mountains of clinical data, clinical trial data, and the safety and efficiency data, and concluded without question the vaccine was safe and effective for emergency use in December.

“That same thing, we’ve got those shots in arms at the time, 350 million in the United States, and billions *cough* across the world, they kept poring over this data, the FDA approval is the gold standard.”

Biden said that he is hopeful that businesses and corporations across the US will now “step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people,” referring to the “vaccine-or-test” mandate that he issued last month for federal workers.

“I call on you now to do that: require it, and as I just said, now it’s been granted,” Biden continued.

“Those who’ve been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. The vaccination is free, it’s easy, it’s safe and it’s effective, and it’s convenient. For 90 percent of Americans, there’s a vaccination site less than five miles from your home and you can get the shot without an appointment, so please, get your shot today. There is no time to waste.”

In typical Biden style, Sleepy Joe appeared to forget who he was, where he is, and why throughout the speech. Looks like his handlers are having to try to keep a tight grip on his leash…back to the White House nursing home you go, Joe!

