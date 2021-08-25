Whistleblowing healthcare worker claims they have seen more people die due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than from Covid-19 itself

A whistleblowing healthcare worker who worked on Covid wards throughout the alleged Covid-19 pandemic has said he has seen more people die due to the Covid-19 injections than from Covid-19 itself.
Abrien Aguirre is a board certified occupational therapist in Hawaii and made the claim in an interview with Hawaii Free Speech News.
“I’ve seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine. None of that is being talked about on the news. It doesn’t fit their narrative.
“I’ve seen more patients die from the vaccine than from Covid,” he said.
The health care worker works for the largest skilled nursing facility in Oahu, Hawaii and has worked on three separate Covid-19 wards with elderly patients.
“The people moved to the Covid unit, didn’t have Covid. They tested positive with the PCR test, but most of them were asymptomatic and only suffering from their pre-existing conditions.
“People with other terminal conditions were listed as Covid deaths, a billing department in a nursing facility had therapists change its medical diagnosis codes from conditions such as pulmonary disorder to Covid to get higher reimbursements.”
Aguirre also claimed that in some instances people were listed as having Covid-19 who had not even tested positive for the alleged virus.
“It’s just fraud on every level. My advice to people – If your elderly are sick, your grandmother, your great grandmother, your mum, don’t send them to a skilled nursing facility,
“They’re not going to receive adequate care. Treatment is going to be withheld from them, they’re going to be forced to wear a mask all day, and social distance. They’re going to become depressed and want to commit suicide. Because that is what I am seeing in our facilities.”
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do….. http://www.works61.com
GENOCIDE trial stage 1 went well. Lots of old people murdered by killer jab. Boosters pending for those who are still alive.
Onto stage 2
If shots 1 & 2 supposedly didn’t work, what’s the point of a 3rd? Is it because they just didn’t die quick enough?
And as this “deadly virus” has been killing fit & healthy “vaccine deniers” (who mostly appear to be crisis actors), how come all these people with weak immune systems survived through almost 2 years of the scamdemic, even though they had 2 jabs that didn’t work?
“More than a thousand people with weakened immune systems will receive a booster vaccine within weeks to try to boost covid-fighting antibodies.
The Department for Health announced £2.2m of funding for the new study after research found two in five people who are immunosuppressed had either low or undetectable antibodies even after two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The third dose of Prizer, Moderna or Novavax will be given to 1,200 people with cancer and other conditions in the next few weeks under the Octave Duo trial.
It follows results of the Octave study, led by the University of Glasgow and co-ordinated by the University of Birmingham’s Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit”.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t live anywhere near a farm, but the constant smell of bs in the air is overwhelming