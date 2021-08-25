Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Not believing the Covid hoax but still believing the Global Warming hoax is like not believing in Santa but still believing in the Tooth Fairy”

By on ( 2 Comments )

The old man in a chair has released one of his most important videos to date in which he provides solid evidence proving that the myth of global warming / climate change was deliberately devised to murder billions and promote the ‘Great Reset‘.

You can watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest video in full below…


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Pentagon to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines for Military
It is expected that other Covid vaccines will be mandated once they …
5,522 deaths have occurred within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland according to Public Health data
Public Health Scotland have revealed that 5,522 people have died within twenty-eight …
Whistleblowing healthcare worker claims they have seen more people die due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than from Covid-19 itself
A whistleblowing healthcare worker who worked on Covid wards throughout the alleged …
Official data reveals 67% of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021 have been people who were vaccinated
The latest Public Health England report on Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations, and deaths …
The Barcode of Life – Do We Really Understand What It Is and What It Aims To Do?
Boldly displayed on the International Barcode of Life (“IBOL”) website is the …
Several Anti-C19-Vax Presidents Assassinated, Mainstream Media Silent, Covid-19 Jabs “Coincidentally” Rolled Out Just Days Later
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is well underway and governments around the world …
Australia Orders Citizens to Keep Masks on While Drinking Alcohol
The Australian government has decided that to keep its residents safe against …
Mother warns parents of the dangers of allowing their kids to have the Covid-19 Vaccine after her son is hospitalised with dangerous inflammation of the heart after having the Pfizer jab
A cardiologist who treated a child suffering from myocarditis; dangerous inflammation of the heart …
University of Virginia Disenrolls Hundreds of Students for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine
The University of Virginia has disenrolled hundreds of students who have failed …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gordon Bird

I have challenged Vernon on Green Issues 3 times! He is too scared maybe to debate me! WEF and criminal pals have hijacked the green agenda for evil purposes! Green issues cannot be conflated with covid issues! That is infantile thinking. …Best to you Gordon Bird

0
Reply
Dixie

If you cannot see the connection, no wonder he ignores you.
I think he only debates serious intelligent people that are not “woke” and have something to contribute. Go debate Fauci, I’m sure you have a lot in common.

0
Reply