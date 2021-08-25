China Developing Drug to Treat Adverse Reactions Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines

A recent study conducted by scientists in China reveals that the country is developing a drug to treat adverse reactions caused by Covid-19 vaccines.
The study titled “A drug candidate for treating adverse reactions caused by pathogenic antibodies inducible by COVID-19 virus and vaccines“, was published in bioRxiv, an open-access preprint repository for biology, on the 18th August.
Researchers noted that in a previous study they found that certain anti-spike proteins of Covid-19 and SARS-CoV viruses “can have a pathogenic effect through binding to sick lung epithelium cells and misleading immune responses to attack self-cells.” They termed this pathogenic mechanism “Antibody Dependent Auto-Attack (ADAA).”
Following this, the researchers conducted another study to explore a potential drug candidate to combat ADAA through preventing it entirely or treating ADAA-based diseases.
“The drug candidate is a formulation comprising N-acetylneuraminic acid methyl ester (NANA-Me), an analog of N-acetylneuraminic acid. NANA-Me acts through a unique mechanism of action (MOA) which is repairment of the missing sialic acid on sick lung epithelium cells.”
Scientists noted that this drug candidate has the ability to block antibodies binding to sick cells, which are vulnerable to pathogenic antibodies, stating that: “Our in vivo data showed that the formulation significantly reduced the sickness and deaths caused by pathogenic anti-spike antibodies. Therefore, the formulation has the potential to prevent and treat the serious conditions caused by pathogenic antibodies during a COVID-19 infection.”
The study concluded that the drug has the potential to “prevent and treat the adverse reactions of Covid-19 vaccines because the vaccines can induce similar antibodies, including pathogenic antibodies.”
Whilst this may seem to some as a potentially valuable treatment to adverse reactions to the vaccines, it just appears as though another drug that could cause injuries and side effects has been produced by big pharma, only to join the cycle of drug sickness.
What if this drug (if approved) causes adverse reactions? Will we need a drug to treat that, too?
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.works61.com
That’s the “rule of 3”:
1. Create a problem
2. Promote fear thru propaganda
3. Sell a solution (if that creates a planned problem, even better – New Cycle!)