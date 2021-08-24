Breaking News

University of Virginia Disenrolls Hundreds of Students for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine

University of Virginia Rotunda, Charlottesville, Virginia
The University of Virginia has disenrolled hundreds of students who have failed to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The University of Virginia (UVA) has disenrolled more than 230 students for failing to comply with the university’s Covid-19 vaccine policy.

Currently, the university policy that is in place for the 2021-2022 academic year requires “all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university” be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of the 238 incoming autumn semester students who were disenrolled, just 49 were in classes. Brian Coy, a UVA spokesman, told CNN that the remaining 189 “may not have been planning to return to the university this fall at all.”

Coy said that if students are disenrolled, they are not eligible to take courses. Students who were enrolled as of Wednesday 18th August have one week – up until 25th August – to update their vaccination status, whereby they can then re-enroll.

He added that unvaccinated students who are not medically exempt were repeatedly reminded to get vaccinated between May 20th and July 1st to avoid been kicked off their course.

“Students out of compliance received multiple emails, calls, text messages and — in some cases — calls to their parents. Our numbers show that our students responded to this. This means we can have the kind of in-person semester where people can engage in normal ways.”

UVA first announced the vaccine policy in May, which has allegedly been overwhelmingly effective so far, as over 96 percent of the student body has been jabbed, with only 1 percent remains unvaccinated, with 1.3 percent claiming religious or medical exemptions.

The university has said that anyone unvaccinated must wear a mask on campus at all times, whenever they are around people. To discriminate against this group even more, those who have not submitted to the experimental injection must face weekly testing, which includes those who have declared a medical or religious exemption.

It seems as though restricting the freedoms of the unvaccinated and preventing them from even having access to education is becoming the norm, and no one bats an eye.


