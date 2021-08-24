The Barcode of Life – Do We Really Understand What It Is and What It Aims To Do?

Boldly displayed on the International Barcode of Life (“IBOL”) website is the catchy phrase “illuminate biodiversity to save our living planet.” Its stated vision is “to illuminate biodiversity changing the way humanity understands our planet.” It explains further, “illuminate biodiversity by developing globally accessible, DNA-based systems for the discovery and identification of all multicellular life.” It’s not clear what the words actually mean and they seem harmless enough, a little theatrical perhaps but harmless. So, what do they mean and has any of us asked what IBOL is really about?

Celeste Solum has. Solum, a former FEMA operative, has done extensive research into IBOL, how it fits into the bigger picture and what it means for us and our world. During an interview she gave an overview of her research into IBOL which you can watch HERE. Below is a brief outline of that interview and references listed under “further reading” are documents or websites Solum recommends as a starting point for those wanting to research this topic further.

At the time of her interview the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) was having their Pioneers of Change Summit which is relevant as it demonstrates how an overarching plan is unfolding.

Solum begins her interview, “Anyone who has taken a Covid test – they have placed a magnetic beacon – you have been tagged, you have been barcoded. And, I am going to provide you with evidence of that today – in their own words, from various sources.” They’ve been working on this plan for a long time, Solum said.

Firstly, are three Asilomar Conferences

Asilomar is an ex-military facility in California, USA and is now a conference site. The conferences are named after the facility where they were held.

The first Asilomar Conference. In the early 1970s scientists were only just learning how to manipulate DNA from various sources into combinations that were not known to exist naturally. Scientists who were concerned about this new line of experimentation called for a worldwide moratorium on the work, followed by an international conference of experts at which the nature and magnitude of the risks could be assessed. The conference, held in 1975, became known as The Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA. It was agreed that the research should continue but under stringent guidelines.

The second Asilomar Conference. In 2010, The Asilomar International Conference on Climate Intervention Technologies, was held where 200 scientists gathered in an attempt to determine how research into geoengineering should proceed. What emerged from the conference were some unexpected lessons about the possibilities and pitfalls of manipulating the earth’s climate to offset global warming.

The third Asilomar Conference. In 2017, The Asilomar Conference on Beneficial AI, brought more than 100 thought leaders and researchers in economics, law, ethics, and philosophy together to address and formulate principles of beneficial AI. Its outcome was the creation of a set of guidelines for AI research – the 23 Asilomar AI Principles.

Secondly, there is IBOL

IBOL is a Rockefeller initiative which aims to barcode and tag all life. The Rockefeller University describes The Barcode of Life as “a short DNA sequence, from a uniform locality on the genome, used for identifying species;” and, DNA barcoding as “an emerging global standard for identifying species.”

The Consortium for the Barcode of Life (“CBOL”) is an international initiative devoted to developing DNA barcoding as a global standard for the identification of biological species. CBOL has more than 130 member organizations from more than 40 countries.

The Barcode of Life Data System is designed to support the generation and application of DNA barcode data. It is part of IBOL to tag and identify all life forms.

They are changing the practice and science of taxonomy

Taxonomy is the science of naming, describing and classifying organisms and includes all plants, animals and microorganisms of the world.

Since ancient times life on earth was classified by the Linnaean system where living organisms are classified into groups depending on their structure and characteristics. This system was developed in the eighteenth century by Carl Linnaeus. Although Linnaeus is now considered the father of taxonomy, his success rested on the work of his predecessors. So, the Linnaean system actually dates back to the time of Aristotle, possibly earlier, where life is classified in taxonomical rank, in groups, within a hierarchy.

To accommodate a plethora of new species – aliens, reanimation of extinct species and entities, genetically modified organisms, and synthetic biology – a new system was coined by Julian Huxley in 1957 – one based on clade instead of rank. The idea of “a clade” did not exist before Charles Darwin and his evolutionary taxonomy. It’s unlikely that Johns Hopkins was unaware of the implications when they named a 2018 pandemic tabletop exercise “Clade X”.

What Clade X revealed was that a committee had spent ten years making a new classification for life called the PhyloCode. “In the Linnaean system a human was a human, a bird was bird, and a reptile was a reptile – everybody could clearly see it, it was common sense. The PhyloCode makes room in the tree to mix and match: for lots of hybrids, synthetics, demons, spirits, synthetic life forms, aliens, whatever new species they knew was going to be in a cosmic ray high – which we are in right now – which tends to mutate all life forms. They knew this was coming because it is on a cycle. It was on a 12,000-year cycle,” Solum explained. She goes on to say if anyone wants to learn what the government knows about the mutation of all life there is a book, The Adam and Eve Story, written by a CIA agent. This book was declassified approximately three years ago, “you can find the sanitised version of this story at the CIA Reading Room,” Solum said.

The PhyloCode has rearranged classifications. Humans are in the same family as arthropods, dinosaurs and birds. “It mixes and matches and makes no sense. But this is by design because with genetic modification they are mixing the species like crazy. No longer will any life from be pure. Their goal is to taint every single life form,” Solum said. And, why would they do that? Because they cannot patent something from the “old world”, in other words natural life forms, Solum said, they can only patent a new life form.

The nations unite under one code

The World Organisation for Animal Health (“OIE”) is essentially the United Nations (“UN”) management of life on earth. There is a Terrestrial Animal Health Code (“TAHC”) in which humans are included as animals. There is also an Aquatic Animal Health Code dealing with life under the sea.

From OIE’s “Codes and Manuals” landing page, select “Terrestrial Manual” from the left-hand side menu, and surprisingly it opens a page titled “Manual of Diagnostic Tests and Vaccines for Terrestrial Animals.” It states the manual “aims to facilitate international trade in animals and animal products and to contribute to the improvement of animal health services world-wide.” Either of the previous statements on their own are bizarre but it becomes alarming considering the TAHC includes humans as animals.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (“FAO”) has a manual, “Stamping Out”, which outlines how to dispose of animals for disease eradication. It gives procedures of how to dispose of different species using, for example, firearms and gaseous or injectable agents. Although it does not mention the human species, we must remember the TAHC includes humans as animals. At the moment the medical codes, which were renewed in the last couple of years, permit humane killing by gassing, guillotine or being stabbed by a sharp object such as a syringe. And doctors will get paid for it.

According to Solum, there are military documents which distinguish between the “old humans” and the “new humans.” The UN’s Agenda 21, and its successor Agenda 2030, has been brought forward. By 2025 they want all the “old humans” eradicated and any human from then on will be engineered in the laboratory. According to the WEF “by 2025 they do not want us to take anything from nature, anything we consume will be laboratory generated,” Solum said.

What is the relevance of all this now?

In January 2020, Solum attended the WEF forum and was horrified to discover that the plans were “operational.” Solum said, “this Covid situation is the first deployment of a construct, a new life form if you will. It is not a virus it is a nano synthetic biological.”

Celeste Solum explaining how elements of the “Covid situation” is the first deployment of a construct or a new life form as part of the Barcode of Life initiative

It sounds like science fiction?

For the sake of brevity, let us consider only a few of the things we already know. Keep in mind only a fraction of the technological advancements and what is already in play is in the public domain, and new pieces of the puzzle are “coming out” all the time.

Transhumanism. According to the UK government, The Fourth Industrial Revolution “is characterised by a fusion of technologies – such as artificial intelligence, gene editing and advanced robotics.” In other words, it is characterised by transhumanism. According to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and as a basis of an event in May 2019, The Fourth Industrial Revolution had already begun. One speaker at the event was Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF.

Klaus Schwab: The Fourth Industrial Revolution will “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity,” Chicago Council on Global Affairs, May 2019

New life forms. In 2010, Dr. Craig Venter created the world’s first synthetic life form. In January 2020, a research team of roboticists and scientists published their recipe for making a new lifeform called xenobots. In 2019, a Spanish scientist claimed to have grown the world’s first-ever human-monkey hybrid.

Advancement of technologies. Neuro technologies are based on various tools to assess, access and affect structures and functions of the brain that may be involved in cognition, emotion and behaviours. And they are far more advanced than we can imagine. In 2021, tiny robots were developed that would precisely deliver drugs to the central nervous system. And, a quick browse of a 2001 NASA document, ‘Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]’, reads like science fiction. As does a Pentagon briefing in 2005 regarding a project to develop a “virus” or “vaccine”, by targeting an area in the brain, against religious fundamentalism.

2005 Pentagon briefing by an unknown scientist on removing the god gene – “Funvax”

Covid technologies deployed. Graphene has been found in Covid injections and in face masks. Once integrated with neuron cells graphene oxide nanoparticles act as nano biosensors which have two functions, namely: collect electrical signals of our impulses and thoughts or brain mapping; and, neuromodulate our behaviours, emotions and feelings.

A scientific study has confirmed that mRNA can alter your DNA. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna “vaccines” are RNA injections, these transfect their RNA into the cytoplasm of our cells. Through a process called reverse-transcription, injected RNA integrates into our DNA. The Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson “vaccines” are DNA, or viral vector, injections, which transfect DNA into the nucleus of our cells.

Do Solum’s claims seem so outlandish now?

