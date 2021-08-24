Joe Biden is too obsessed with vaccinating kids & forcing toddlers to wear masks in school to care about saving American lives in Afghanistan

As much as Donald Trump was accused by the left of being incompetent and incapable when it came to domestic and foreign policy, his presidency was, by any measure, one of the most successful in the history of the USA.

Trump created one of the best economies America had ever had; there were more jobs than there were available workers (full employment, in other words), wages had risen for all demographics, companies were expanding, and opportunities abounded.

He cut taxes and raised the USA’s energy independence to a level unseen since the 1960s. Their military was strong, and though he was criticised frequently for his boorishness by the USA’s allies, their enemies respected him — and the USA, by default.

Trump’s administration made historic peace deals in parts of the world that had been at each other’s throats for decades. And he had a plan to get the military men and women out of Afghanistan after 20 years.

But then, his re-election was allegedly stolen from him and now America is stuck with a frail, old man who clearly has dementia. A man whose foreign and domestic policies are a disaster.

Energy prices are going up, and the US is becoming dependent again on foreign producers. There are jobs a-plenty, but because they are paying people to stay home via outsized unemployment benefits under the guise of ‘COVID relief,’ there aren’t enough workers to full availabilities, so businesses are suffering and they can’t expand.

The military remains strong but is becoming infiltrated with woke, left-wing, Marxist ideologues who hate the founding principles of the country they swore an oath to defend. Whilst the USA’s enemies think Biden’s a joke and are emboldened to act (they will soon, too, wait and see), while its allies worry that Biden and his handlers won’t be there for them if they get into trouble.

Consider the debacle pull-out of Afghanistan: Biden ordered it in April (remember when Trump ordered everyone out by May 1st?), and yet, this past week as U.S. forces pulled out, they did so hastily, chaotically, and without rhyme or reason after having months to prepare, leaving behind thousands of Americans in the process.

Thousands of American citizens are currently trapped in Afghanistan — despite the US having occupied the country for two decades and having had months to plan its withdrawal.

The very first duty of a President is to serve and take care of Americans; he has utterly failed in that responsibility, that much is obvious. But it gets worse.

This week, as pandemonium swept across Afghanistan with the advance of Taliban forces, Biden wasn’t worried about that situation. No.

He was far more concerned with forcing state-managed local school districts to force children to mask-up as they head back to classrooms this fall — because he claims to ‘care’ about school children.

Let’s be frank about this: It’s not that Biden ‘cares’ so much about public school kids. It’s that his left-wing Marxist handlers hate it when a Republican governor or leader pushes back on their authoritarianism, because they think they are entitled to ‘rule’ over America rather than govern with consent.

Fortunately, some of those same governors — like Florida’s Ron DeSantis — aren’t having it. He’s calling Biden out for his abject hypocrisy.

“You have all the stuff going on with Afghanistan – obviously all the stuff at the southern border … one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country, inflation, gas prices, and what does he do?” DeSantis said this week on Fox News‘s ‘Hannity’.

“He is obsessed with having the government force kindergartners to wear masks all day in school,” DeSantis added. “In Florida, we believe that that’s the parents’ decision. Joe Biden thinks the federal government should come in and overrule the parents and force these young kids to wear these masks.”

Biden isn’t in charge, that’s obvious, the guy can barely string a sentence together. But the people running his administration could not care less about saving American lives.

Like this: Like Loading...