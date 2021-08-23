Breaking News

People left severely injured by the Covid-19 Vaccines speak out to warn others and express their regret

By on ( Leave a comment )

The experimental Covid-19 injections are causing serious adverse reactions including death. In the UK alone over 1.1 million adverse reactions and over 1.5k deaths have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, a scheme which the MHRA states just 10% of adverse reactions are reported.

However, when the mainstream media covers a story of someone who has suffered a serious adverse reaction to one of the Covid-19 injections they only interview people who still believe in the Covid-19 vaccine religion.

No matter how much these people have suffered, even if they have seen a loved one die after getting one of the shots, they will still claim that they believe in the “vaccines,” and encourage everyone to go out and get one.

If they didn’t say this, the mainstream media would not publish their story, because according to them and the “health authorities,” these reactions are “rare,” and they want you to believe that the “benefits” of the injections “outweigh” the risks.

However, there are untold numbers of people who have received one of the Covid-19 injections and are now disabled or severely injured, and they regret their decision. Not only do they regret their decision, they want you to know what the true risks are, and warn you.

These people are being censored by mainstream social media and the mainstream media because they don’t want you to hear the side of the story that contradicts the official narrative.

There are people who have been left severely injured due to the Covid-19 injections, that used to attack and criticise those who will not get the injections, and would label any information that contradicted what they witnessed on BBC news as a conspiracy theory. But now that their lives have been ruined by the experimental injections they don’t believe that anymore.

These are the voices of those who regret their decisions, and their voices are being heavily censored. The “health authorities” don’t want you to listen to them.

Listen to them for yourselves.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

New evidence, including a sworn affidavit from Prof. Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court alleging World Governments are complicit in genocide and crimes against humanity
New evidence, including sworn affidavits from leading experts such as Professor Luc …
Gene-Based Covid Injections Aren’t “Vaccines” – We Should Label Them as They Are
Dr. Mike Yeadon posted on Telegram: "This very interesting paper discusses the …
Official data shows at least 32,000 people have died after having the Covid-19 Vaccine in Brazil, and these are just the deaths that have been labelled Covid-19
Data collated and analysed by the Ministry of Health in Brazil has …
Heartbreaking – Council in Australia shoots rescue dogs to prevent volunteers travelling to the area despite not one single case of Covid-19 being recorded
Several rescue dogs being kept in a pound while waiting to be …
Medicine Regulators knew in October 2020 that the Covid-19 Vaccines would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death
Every serious adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines that medicine regulators in …
Leaked NHS document states unvaccinated staff must be dismissed under another false reason to prevent legal action
A leaked NHS document allegedly sent to care home management clearly states …
The reason why the authorities are so desperate to make sure every man, woman, and child gets the Covid-19 Vaccine
Have you ever wondered why the authorities are so desperate to make …
The Long-Term Outlook Due to Blood Clotting from Covid Injections is Very Grim Because with Each Successive Shot, it Will Add More Damage to Capillaries
Last month we reported Dr Charles Hoffe’s warning that the majority of …
Official Data shows many more people have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 8 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 18 months
There can no longer be any doubt that the Covid-19 injections are …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments