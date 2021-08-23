FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine

The FDA has announced that it has given the Pfizer Covid-19 full approval despite being linked to blood clots and other life-threatening adverse reactions.

Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, despite the countless adverse reactions that the injection has caused.

The Covid-19 vaccines have been granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) meaning that the jabs are able to be distributed and used without having full approval.

Pfizer’s Covid jab was granted EUA in December 2020, becoming the first Covid shot to get the federal nod.

The FDA website states that: “On August 23, 2021, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.

“The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”

It is believed that the approval of Pfizer’s two-dose shot will lead to more businesses and institutions enacting vaccine requirements. Many health experts have criticised the FDA for not green-lighting the vaccine sooner, whilst other censored doctors – such as Dr Mike Yeadon – have warned that the shots are a risk to public health and have been rushed.

The US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy, predicted Sunday that the authorisation of the vaccine would cause more educational institutions and businesses to enact vaccine mandates.

Dr Murthy told Fox News: “There are universities and businesses that have been considering putting in vaccine requirements in order to create a safer, a workplace, a learning environment.

“I think this announcement from the FDA would likely encourage them and make them feel more comfortable in putting some requirements in place.”

Some universities have announced that following the authorisation they will be mandating the Covid-19 vaccines for all students.

M. David Rudd, president of the University of Memphis, said that a vaccine mandate will be implemented once the Pfizer jab is granted FDA approval, according to the Memphis Commerical Appeal.

“Once the CDC provides full authorization, as is the case for the other vaccines, we will absolutely pursue [mandating COVID vaccines],” he said in the article published Friday. “My guess is once [full approval] occurs, it will be more difficult at the legislative level to disallow mandatory vaccinations simply because we have mandatory vaccinations in a number of areas.

“If in fact the vaccine is authorized within the coming week, we will be pursuing the issue, in coordination with the state immediately.”

Similarly, the president of Louisiana State University said that they will be requiring all students to get vaccinated following the FDA’s approval.

Of course, the FDA appears to have completely ignored the countless adverse reactions that the Pfizer vaccine has caused, including causing harm to children. Despite this, the federal agency has gone full steam ahead and has approved the jab, deeming it to be “safe and effective” against Covid-19.

It is believed that FDA approval of Moderna’s vaccine could be weeks away despite the jab recently being investigated for its links to myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart.

