Doctors and Nurses reveal Covid-19 injections have been given to disabled patients without consent and that Covid-19 tests were carried out on cancer patients moments from death

An organisation set up to provide a confidential platform for healthcare workers has recieved scores of testimonies from Doctors and Nurses who have expressed concerns about adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, highlighted vulnerable patients are being given the experimental injections without consent, and provided evidence of authorities labelling deaths due to other causes as Covid-19.

The ‘Irish Nurses for Transparency and Openness‘ is a not-for-profit organisation set up to provide a confidential platform for all healthcare workers who have concerns relating to the management and delivery of care across the entire spectrum of healthcare environments throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The organisation says its aim is to “listen to the varied and real concerns of healthcare workers compassionately and without judgment” and to “empower all healthcare workers with the knowledge, support and resources to ensure their concerns are heard, validated and where necessary, fully investigated”.

And nurses and doctors have contacted the organisation in their droves to express their concerns about the Covid-19 injection, PCR testing, and the farce of recording Covid-19 deaths.

This registered nurse from Munster, Ireland told ‘Irish Nurses for Transparency and Openness ‘ that the patients she cases for have phsyical and intellectual disabilities and that they witnessed their patients being given the Covid-19 injection without the consent of the patient or their families.

“I work in a facility caring for long term patients with physical and intellectual disabilities. I witnessed a team of CNM’s arriving on the ward to inject patients, the best way to describe what I saw would be like seeing a swarm of insects around the patients. They injected the patients without their consent or the consent of the patients next of kin. None of the injections were recorded on the patient files or records. I have concerns around the ongoing isolation of the patients and failure to allow the patients access to proper facilities and care”

Registered Nurse – Munster

This senior nurse from Dublin, Ireland told the organisation that they have witnessed patients moments from death with illnesses such as cancer being swabbed and subjected to Covid-19 PCR testing in a desperate attempt to be able to register the death as Covid-19.

“I have witnessed patients that were moments from death with terminal illnesses such as stage 4 cancer, being swabbed and subjected to PCR testing – presumably so the patient could be registered as a Covid death. I witnessed elderly patients that management described as “bed blockers” being removed from hospital wards en-masse to be sent to nursing homes with outbreaks of Covid-19 that had no proper staffing, PPE or care protocols in place. I believe the elderly patients were sent to the nursing homes to die”

Senior Nurse – Dublin

This senior surgical nurse from Dublin, Ireland said that they had serious concerns about the number of patients presenting with heart issues such as myocarditis and pericarditis. The two conditions are now on the warning labels of both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections; myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whilst pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart.

“I have serious concerns about the number of previously healthy patients presenting with heart problems such as myocarditis and pericarditis. I witnessed a patient file that originally had “AZ Vaccination Injury?” changed and a senior member of the hospital dismiss the queried vaccination injury. There was no acknowledgement of the vaccine as a potential causative factor of illness despite the patient being fit and healthy previously. The patient now requires lifelong medication to manage the condition.“

Senior Surgical Nurse – Dublin

This emergency department nurse from Munster, Ireland said that they also had serious conserns about the number of young patients presenting with heart and clotting issues.

“I have just come off my shift as an ED nurse. The Covid care pathway has been closed. I spent my shift caring for 2 suspected Covid patients who were being treated in open cubicles alongside non-Covid patients. These suspected Covid patients spent at least 15 hours beside a neutropenic patient with a weakened immune system.

I have serious concerns about the number of young people presenting with heart and clotting issues. The HPRA reporting is not accurate and nobody seems to be acknowledging that these issues could possibly be related to the rollout”

Emergency Dept. Nurse – Munster

This registered nurse from the South West of Ireland told the organisation how they have been helping patients who have been injured by the Covid-19 injections.

“I am a registered nurse but no longer work with the HSE. I am helping patients who have been injured by the vaccinations. A number of my patients are suffering from clotting and adverse reactions. Often the issues arise at the location of previous trauma where the patient may have had an operation or at the site of pre existing conditions in their legs or other limbs. Some of the patients I am helping are likely to be on medication for the rest of their lives. I am appealing to the INFTO to try help to get some financial support for one of my patients to see a cardiologist privately and also help this patient to get some legal advice to explore avenues for vaccine injury compensation.”

Registered Nurse – South West

This clinical nurse manager from Leinster, Ireland said they have raised serous concerns with management around informed consent and coercion and discrimination of staff in relation to the Covid-19 injections.

“I have raised number of concerns in management meetings around informed consent for patients and coercion and discrimination of staff. None of these concerns have been addressed. I am also seriously concerned about being instructed by the HSE to have vaccine hesitant staff complete risk assessment forms. I am worried that if I ask my direct reports to complete these forms and they are then coerced into taking the vaccination or discriminated against because of their refusal, that I may be complicit. I would like to get some legal advice on this if the INFTO could help me please”

Clinical Nurse Manager – Leinster

Whilst this 44 year-old patient told ‘Irish Nurses for Transparency and Openness’ her story after suffering severe adverse reactions to the Covid-19 inection.

I am a 44 year old previously healthy active lady and am currently an inpatient in (hospital redacted) I have been on antibiotics for 3 weeks and am still not better. The vaccine set off a chain of events that has required me to be hospitalised on two occasions and I have had two A&E visits along with multiple doctor visits. I have been diagnosed with pneumonia, pleural effusions, fluid around one side of the heart and sinus tachycardia.



I have had multiple tests and they do not know why my heart is beating so fast the doctor and several nurses have said it is more than likely the vaccine and I may just have to learn to live with it. They have said there is multiple people in here with the same symptoms.



I myself have spoke to several people who all appear to be vaccine injured I am currently in a ward with almost 30 people and it appears half are here after the vaccine several with blood clots, a 16 year old with severe headaches and blacking out who had the first Pfizer a week ago. There are two 19 year old girls who have difficulty breathing and chest pain within days of vaccine.



When I was in A&E on Friday night a 23 year old came in and was brought to resus with a high heart rate he had the Pfizer vaccine that day.



I have spoken to several other people who are severely sick within days of vaccine some with seizures, some with blood clots, some tachycardia.



The doctors and nurses seem to be aware of what is going on. I just want the medical treatment to make me better and to get back on with my life.



I took the vaccine in good faith trying to do the right thing and because I felt pressured and was scared but now I am scared that I won’t get better and won’t receive the help I need and that is even scarier.



Please share my story, I would like to speak to a journalist or anybody who can help tell my story and warn other people.





Paddy Hennessy, a spokesperson for Irish Nurses for Transparency and Openness’ said the organisation is “building a community that is growing every day, it is a community I am very proud to be a part of. I would also like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all healthcare workers in Ireland, the majority of whom have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional care in the most difficult of circumstances.”

