Australian truckers have warned the public to stock up on essentials as they claim they are going to take back Australia by creating a blockade and choking the supply chain

Video messages from Australian truck drivers have surfaced in some of the alternative social media sites in recent days stating that they are going to take their country back, by going on strike and creating a blockade that will choke the supply chain.
They are warning Australians to prepare, and stock up on food and basic necessities while they do this. They claim to have widespread support among “truckies” and also among military veterans.
They recently had a “snap” protest in Sydney where dozens of trucks spanning miles lined up blowing their horns in a sign of solidarity against tyranny.
Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous, dictatorial regimes in the world in the name of public health. Permits are required to leave home, curfews are in force, and the military has set up check points on the streets.
Then on Saturday the 21st August thousands of people showed the police state that they will not accept tyranny in Australia lying down as they took to the streets to fight for their freedoms, but were subjected to police brutality in the form of pepper spray, foam cannisters, and rubber bullets.
You can watch the footage of Australian Truckers warning the public and claiming they will create a blockade in the following video…
