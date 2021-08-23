Breaking News

Australian truckers have warned the public to stock up on essentials as they claim they are going to take back Australia by creating a blockade and choking the supply chain

By on ( Leave a comment )

Video messages from Australian truck drivers have surfaced in some of the alternative social media sites in recent days stating that they are going to take their country back, by going on strike and creating a blockade that will choke the supply chain.

They are warning Australians to prepare, and stock up on food and basic necessities while they do this. They claim to have widespread support among “truckies” and also among military veterans.

They recently had a “snap” protest in Sydney where dozens of trucks spanning miles lined up blowing their horns in a sign of solidarity against tyranny.

Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous, dictatorial regimes in the world in the name of public health. Permits are required to leave home, curfews are in force, and the military has set up check points on the streets.

Then on Saturday the 21st August thousands of people showed the police state that they will not accept tyranny in Australia lying down as they took to the streets to fight for their freedoms, but were subjected to police brutality in the form of pepper spray, foam cannisters, and rubber bullets.

You can watch the footage of Australian Truckers warning the public and claiming they will create a blockade in the following video…


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Scottish Government Wants to Make Emergency Covid-19 Powers Permanent
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have managed to push through …
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Destroys T Cells and Weakens the Immune System
The study, conducted by the Francis Crick Institute, found that the Pfizer …
People left severely injured by the Covid-19 Vaccines speak out to warn others and express their regret
The experimental Covid-19 injections are causing serious adverse reactions including death. In …
New evidence, including a sworn affidavit from Prof. Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court alleging World Governments are complicit in genocide and crimes against humanity
New evidence, including sworn affidavits from leading experts such as Professor Luc …
Gene-Based Covid Injections Aren’t “Vaccines” – We Should Label Them as They Are
Dr. Mike Yeadon posted on Telegram: "This very interesting paper discusses the …
Official data shows at least 32,000 people have died after having the Covid-19 Vaccine in Brazil, and these are just the deaths that have been labelled Covid-19
Data collated and analysed by the Ministry of Health in Brazil has …
Heartbreaking – Council in Australia shoots rescue dogs to prevent volunteers travelling to the area despite not one single case of Covid-19 being recorded
Several rescue dogs being kept in a pound while waiting to be …
Medicine Regulators knew in October 2020 that the Covid-19 Vaccines would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death
Every serious adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines that medicine regulators in …
Leaked NHS document states unvaccinated staff must be dismissed under another false reason to prevent legal action
A leaked NHS document allegedly sent to care home management clearly states …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments