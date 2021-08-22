Medicine Regulators knew in October 2020 that the Covid-19 Vaccines would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death

Every serious adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines that medicine regulators in both the USA and United Kingdom have been forced to admit is occurring was predicted by the very same medicine regulators to occur before the Covid-19 vaccines were even rolled out.

The following video was released by the US Food and Drug Administration in October 2020 and the person presenting the slides within the video skips past a slide entitled ‘Draft working list of possible adverse event outcomes’ as fast as he possibly can.

Skip to the 2 hour, 33 minute mark and see for yourself…

You’ll have noticed the slide read as follows –

“FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***

-Guillain-Barré syndrome

-Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

-Transverse myelitis

-Encephalitis /myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy

-Convulsions/seizures

-Stroke

-Narcolepsy and cataplexy

-Anaphylaxis

-Acute myocardial infarction

-Myocarditis/pericarditis

-Autoimmune disease

-Deaths

-Preganacy and birth outcomes

-Other acute demyelinating diseases

-Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

-Thrombocytopenia

-Disseminated intervascular coagulation

-Venous thromboembolism

-Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

-Kawasaki disease

-Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

-Vaccine enhanced disease”

All of the clotting and coagulation. All of the heart damage. All of the female reproductive issues. All of the people suffering heart attacks and strokes and people sadly dying. All of it was predicted by the medicine regulators before the jabs were even rolled out.

Even the multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children was predicted and it is a brand new disease where children have symptoms resembling toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which the coronary arteries enlarge or form aneurysms. Also common are heart inflammation with impaired heart function and low blood pressure, rash or red eyes, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Which is why we can be certain that vaccine enhanced disease also known as antibody-dependent enhancement is occurring and will occur, because the health regulators have predicted it will do so. This is precisely why Public Health England data shows that the double vaccinated have at least a 338% higher chance of death if infected with Covid-19.

The latest PHE report shows that up to the 15th August 2021 the fully vaccinated population had suffered a total of 679 deaths. This equates to 0.9% of all confirmed infections among the fully vaccinated population. Whereas the unvaccinated population had suffered just 390 deaths equating to just 0.2% of all confirmed infections.

The medicine regulators knew precisely what would happen to people once the Covid-19 injections were rolled out yet they allowed it to happen anyway. We wonder if Bill Gates being the primary funder of the UK’s Medicine Regulator the MHRA has anything to do with it? He only has major shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech so perhaps not?

