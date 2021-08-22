Leaked NHS document states unvaccinated staff must be dismissed under another false reason to prevent legal action

A leaked NHS document allegedly sent to NHS management clearly states that NHS staff will be dismissed from their employment if they have decided not to have the Covid-19 injection, but that it must be done under another “substantial reason” in order to avoid claims of unfair dismissal.
This therefore means that NHS management will invent false reasons to dismiss NHS staff due to the legal implications of dismissing them for choosing to not have an experimental injection.
Hugo Talks has all the information in the following video…
