Breaking News

Leaked NHS document states unvaccinated staff must be dismissed under another false reason to prevent legal action

By on ( Leave a comment )

A leaked NHS document allegedly sent to NHS management clearly states that NHS staff will be dismissed from their employment if they have decided not to have the Covid-19 injection, but that it must be done under another “substantial reason” in order to avoid claims of unfair dismissal.

This therefore means that NHS management will invent false reasons to dismiss NHS staff due to the legal implications of dismissing them for choosing to not have an experimental injection.

Credit – Hugo Talks

Hugo Talks has all the information in the following video…


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

The reason why the authorities are so desperate to make sure every man, woman, and child gets the Covid-19 Vaccine
Have you ever wondered why the authorities are so desperate to make …
The Long-Term Outlook Due to Blood Clotting from Covid Injections is Very Grim Because with Each Successive Shot, it Will Add More Damage to Capillaries
Last month we reported Dr Charles Hoffe’s warning that the majority of …
Official Data shows many more people have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 8 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 18 months
There can no longer be any doubt that the Covid-19 injections are …
Leaked report reveals Moderna knows their Covid-19 injection has caused over 300,000 injuries and they have hidden them from health authorities
A leaked report from Moderna’s data collection company reveals that the Moderna …
Australia Fights Back – Pepper spray, guns, and rubber bullets used by the Police; this isn’t about health, it’s about control
Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous, dictatorial regimes …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “We know without a shadow of a doubt that face masks cause cancer”
Dr Vernon Coleman has released his latest update as an "old man …
New study finds billions of vaccinated people are at real risk of suffering Antibody-Dependent Enhancement
For over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts has brought …
INVESTIGATION – Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer & BioNTech, and an FOI has revealed he is the primary funder of the MHRA
An investigation has revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are …
We Need to Arm Ourselves Against the Dangerous Effects of Propaganda – Here’s How We Can Make a Start
“If those in charge of our society – politicians, corporate executives, and …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments