The Long-Term Outlook Due to Blood Clotting from Covid Injections is Very Grim Because with Each Successive Shot, it Will Add More Damage to Capillaries

Last month we reported Dr Charles Hoffe’s warning that the majority of those who are “fully vaccinated” with the Covid injections will die within a few years due to heart failure caused by microscopic blood clots. The video shown here is from the same interview with Dr. Hoffe but this version has a visual display of how the Spike Protein encoded in Covid injections affects cells. It’s worth watching this version as well as the original to get a better understanding of the severity of his warning.

Dr. Hoffe’s visual display of how the genetic instructions encoded within injections affect cells

“Each dose of the Moderna COVID-19 injection deposits 40 trillion mRNA molecules into your body, but only 25% stay at the injection site. What happens to the other 75%? Deeply concerned for his patients, Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician in Canada, created a video to show what these mRNA molecules do to the body.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola

This was Dr. Mercola’s introduction in his analysis of this video, ‘Watch What Happens Inside the Body with Each COVID Jab’. Equally as disturbing as the potential harm caused by experimental Covid injections is the censorship going along with it. Dr. Hoffe has certainly experienced this but is still speaking out, putting his patients first. And, Dr. Mercola is now deleting all his content after 48 hours “to appease the individuals in power who have an arsenal of overwhelming tools at their disposal, and are actively engaged in using them.” We downloaded Dr. Mercola’s article before it was deleted and attached it so you have the option to read it in full, see below.

The Spike Protein in the injections can lead to the development of multiple, tiny blood clots because it becomes part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium; these cells are supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly, but the Spike Protein means there are “spiky bits sticking out.” All Covid injections, whether mRNA or viral vector (DNA), instruct your cells to manufacture Spike Proteins.

As suggested by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Hoffe has been conducting the D-dimer test on his patients to detect the potential presence of blood clots within four to seven days of receiving a Covid injection; 62% have evidence of clotting.

Prof. Bhakdi is a Thai-German microbiologist who has been speaking out against the Covid hysteria since the beginning of the crisis. In February, 2021, he and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based Covid injections. Not too long after this, he issued an urgent video message to the public:

Professor Bhakdi warns blood clots have been confirmed to be formed with the Covid injections

According to Prof. Bhakdi, “Now a number of German doctors have been measuring the D-dimers in the blood of patients before vaccination and days after vaccinations and, with respect to the symptoms, they have just found out that triggering of clot formation is a very common event with all vaccines.” Prof. Bhakdi explains his concerns in more detail in a documentary, ‘Perspectives on the Pandemic – Blood Clots and Beyond’, and it’s well worth watching which you can do HERE.

The long-term outlook due to blood clotting is very grim, Dr. Hoffe said, because with each successive shot, it will add more damage as you are getting more damaged capillaries.

The full one-hour interview from which Dr. Hoffe’s visual display video was created can be found by following this LINK.

