Australia Fights Back – Pepper spray, guns, and rubber bullets used by the Police; this isn’t about health, it’s about control

Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous, dictatorial regimes in the world in the name of public health. Permits are required to leave home, curfews are in force, and the military has set up check points on the streets. But it looks as if the public have had enough judging by the footage that has emerged of protests that took place across the country on the 21st August 2021.

The State of New South Wales in Australia is currently in lockdown despite just 113 alleged Covid-19 deaths occurring in the past 18 months which is 0.001% of the entire population of the state. There are currently just 7,338 active cases which is 0.08% of the entire population.

The residents of New South Wales are being subjected to thousands of dollars in fines if they dare to breach stay at home quarantine, lie to a contact tracer, stray over 5km from their home without a permit, or venture outdoors without partaking in actual exercise, and the military is on the streets to ensure they comply.

Just 5 people are in hospital with Covid-19 in Victoria

Meanwhile the State of Victoria in Australia has ridiculous rules such as a ban on removing face masks outside to drink alcohol have been put in place. A permit is required to leave home to go to work, construction sites must reduce staffing levels to 25%, and a curfew is currently in force.

All of this has been put in place in response to 205 alleged active cases of Covid-19; 0.003% of the population, and 5 people being in hospital with Covid-19; 0.00007% of the population.

However on Saturday 21st August thousands of people shows the police state that they will not accept tyranny in Australia lying down as they took to the streets to fight for their freedoms, and it would seem they did have to fight due to the actions of the police who took to using pepper spray, foam canisters, and rubber bullets on the crowds.

Chaotic scenes erupted soon after thousands ongregated in Melbourne from about midday on Saturday to protest against the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police fired rubber bullets and deployed pepper spray on the streets of Melbourne as thousands gathered in defiance of the city’s public health orders.

Members of the majority maskless crowd chanted “sack Daniel Andrews (the premier of victoria)” and “no more lockdown” while beating a gong and cheering.

Several people brought placards emblazoned with slogans such as “say no to the vaccine” and “no health advice, no compliance”.

Violent clashes between protesters and police erupted soon after the protest began.

Protests for freedom were also held in Brisbane, Sydney and a swathe of other locations.

Australia had fallen but it looks like Australians won’t give it up without a fight.


