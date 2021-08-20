We Need to Arm Ourselves Against the Dangerous Effects of Propaganda – Here’s How We Can Make a Start

Video: Introduction to Propaganda by Academy of Ideas

“If those in charge of our society – politicians, corporate executives, and owners of press and television can dominate our ideas, they will be secure in their power. They will not need soldiers patrolling the streets. We will control ourselves,” Howard Zinn.

The purpose of the above video is to examine propaganda and communicate information which will hopefully enable individuals to arm themselves against its dangerous effects.

Propaganda can be defined as a type of persuasion tactic which displays three general characteristics:

Firstly, propaganda is deliberately made by an individual or group of individuals – called the propagandist – for the purpose of manipulating individuals into adopting certain ideas and behaviours.

Secondly, propaganda never presents an issue in a clear and unbiased manner. Instead, propaganda attempts to present one side of an issue as if it were an absolute truth.

Finally, propaganda tends to use psychological manipulation tactics and to play on the emotions and prejudices of individuals – so as to convince them that the idea, action or attitude they adopted was one they chose through their own personal volition. This last feature of propaganda is what can make it especially dangerous.

“When war is declared, truth is the first victim.” – Falsehood in War-Time, Arthur Ponsonby, 1928

Like this: Like Loading...