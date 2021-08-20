Breaking News

We Need to Arm Ourselves Against the Dangerous Effects of Propaganda – Here’s How We Can Make a Start

By on ( Leave a comment )
Video: Introduction to Propaganda by Academy of Ideas

“If those in charge of our society – politicians, corporate executives, and owners of press and television can dominate our ideas, they will be secure in their power.  They will not need soldiers patrolling the streets.  We will control ourselves,” Howard Zinn.

The purpose of the above video is to examine propaganda and communicate information which will hopefully enable individuals to arm themselves against its dangerous effects.

Propaganda can be defined as a type of persuasion tactic which displays three general characteristics:

Firstly, propaganda is deliberately made by an individual or group of individuals – called the propagandist – for the purpose of manipulating individuals into adopting certain ideas and behaviours.

Secondly, propaganda never presents an issue in a clear and unbiased manner.  Instead, propaganda attempts to present one side of an issue as if it were an absolute truth.

Finally, propaganda tends to use psychological manipulation tactics and to play on the emotions and prejudices of individuals – so as to convince them that the idea, action or attitude they adopted was one they chose through their own personal volition.  This last feature of propaganda is what can make it especially dangerous.

When war is declared, truth is the first victim.” – Falsehood in War-Time, Arthur Ponsonby, 1928


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Washington Hospital Removing Patients From Transplant List for Being Unvaccinated
The University of Washington Medical Centre has removed several patients from their …
Two Men Develop Swollen Pus-filled Bumps on Their Faces After Receiving Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
Two California men developed swelling, crusting and pus-filled on their faces after …
Latest Public Health England report reveals the Covid-19 jabs don’t work as the fully vaccinated account for 21% of Covid-19 infections but 58% of all deaths
The latest Public Health England report on Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations, and deaths …
Doctors And Nurses Who’ve Been Injured by Covid Injections Are Sharing Their Experiences on Medscape
Medscape, a website hosted by WebMD for physicians and health professionals, asked …
Democrats Want to Put All Unvaccinated People on the Terrorist “No-Fly” List and Permanently Ban Them from All Air Travel
Democrats in Congress have introduced a piece of legislation which seeks to …
Restaurant Owners and Employees Reject Enforcing Covid Vaccine Mandates and Acting as Jab Police
Vaccine passports appear to be becoming the norm around the world and …
SHOCKING! – UK Government release 29th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK Government have released their twenty-ninth report highlighting adverse reactions to …
Just 1 in every 1.7 million children have died with Covid-19 in 18 months, whilst 1 in 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine in the Clinical Trial
The Pfizer Covid-19 injection has been given emergency use authorisation to be …
Australia has fallen – Father removed from home due to being “a danger to public health” after testing positive for Covid-19
The actions of the state in Australia are making the United Kingdom's …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments