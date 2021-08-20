Washington Hospital Removing Patients From Transplant List for Being Unvaccinated

Breaking News

The University of Washington Medical Centre has removed several patients from their transplant waitlist for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Seattle station KTTH reported that UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the transplant waitlist who had been on the list for over two and a half years. The hospital stated that they made the decision after they had learned that the man had refused to be vaccinated against Covid. However, the hospital said that they would consider adding him back onto the waitlist should he satisfy their ‘compliance concerns.’

The station also reported that last week, a vaccine-hesitant patient disclosed that he was told that the Covid-19 vaccine was mandatory before he could get a necessary liver transplant. When contacted for comment, the hospital did not deny any of the allegations.

The report continued stating that in June, Sam Allen of Monroe, learned that his heart transplant surgery was on the line over his refusal to receive the vaccine.

Allen is suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of thoracic aorta and dilated cardiomyopathy.

Seattle station KTTH reported that the man has “three leaky heart valves” that “impact the blood pumping into his lungs” so he has not been wearing a mask, due to difficulty breathing.

Allen said: “The cardiologist called me and we had a discussion, and he informed me that, ‘well, you’re going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.’ And I said, ‘well that’s news to me. And nobody’s ever told me that before.’ And he says, ‘yeah, that’s our policy.’”

Allen told the doctor that he would not be getting the vaccine. He said: “As a person who has spent much time and money at UWMC as a heart failure patient, I am being told I cannot get care for my condition unless I take an injection that has shown to cause cardiac problems.

“It seems that a wise choice would be to not make a panic move and run to get injected with the experimental gene therapy until more is known.”

A few days later, Allen was notified that he had been removed from the United Network for Organ Sharing list: “Your name has been removed from the waitlist at the University of Washington Medical Center. This was done in follow-up to your recent conversation with providers regarding the heart transplant selection committee’s concerns about compliance with COVID-19-related policies and recommendations,” the letter read.

“We can re-assess you for reinstatement on the waiting list should the compliance concerns resolve in the future or, if you wish, refer you to another center for evaluation in the meantime.”

KTTH said that the letter had been signed by UW Medicine and the Cardiac Transplant/Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Selection Committee.

It seems that the health industry has upped their coercion game to simply denying medical treatment to those who are unvaccinated, instead of allowing them to continue to suffer until they comply. Just think of all the deaths that could have been prevented if they had received medical treatment.


