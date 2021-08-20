Breaking News

Two Men Develop Swollen Pus-filled Bumps on Their Faces After Receiving Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Two California men developed swelling, crusting and pus-filled on their faces after they received a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Researchers say that the vaccines caused the men’s immune systems to suffer an overreaction, both of whom already had high levels of neutrophils.

The cases were reported in an observation published in JAMA Dermatology, where the researchers detailed the experiences of the patients who were referred to the University of California hospital.

According to the report, the men both suffered symptoms such as facial swelling, crusting on the cheeks and pustules after getting vaccinated. One man, who was in his 50s, first visited the emergency room just four days after his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Whilst the man did not have a fever, he had excessive swelling, pustules and crusting on his cheeks and near his eyes. He did not have any previous history of allergic reactions, facial fillers or rosacea. The man was prescribed antibiotics and topical corticosteroids, and his symptoms were resolved within a week.

A second patient, a man in his 80s, exhibited similar symptoms within 24 hours of receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine. The man suffered from facial swelling with redness and pain, fatigue and fever. When he visited the hospital for examination, doctors discovered that he also had red bumps on his skin, pustules and crusting across his cheeks and nose. He was prescribed antibiotics and immunosuppressive medication.

Researchers discovered that both of the patients had incredibly high levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that destroys foreign invaders in the body. They concluded that the vaccine caused an overreaction in the men’s bodies that caused their white blood cell counts to rise dramatically, and the immune system to respond in the form of a rash.

Within the report, the researchers wrote: ” The clinical presentation of a facial rash with pustules and the shared…findings of a dense neutrophilic infiltrate…support a facial pustular neutrophilic eruption as the reaction pattern. Reassuringly, this facial pustular neutrophilic eruption resolved within seven to 10 days and without serious [after effects].”

This news comes as, recently, many people who were inoculated with the Moderna vaccine reported reactions at their injection site up to 11 days after their dose, which has now been called “Covid arm.”


