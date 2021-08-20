Latest Public Health England report reveals the Covid-19 jabs don’t work as the fully vaccinated account for 21% of Covid-19 infections but 58% of all deaths

The latest Public Health England report on Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations, and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections do not work, and quite possibly make the recipient worse if exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus due to the fully vaccinated population accounting for 21% of all infections but 58% of all Covid-19 deaths.

PHE release a technical briefing on Covid-19 variants of concern every two weeks, and the 21st update released on the 20th August 2021 provides further proof; just as previous reports have, that the Covid-19 vaccines are in fact increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death, rather than reducing it by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers.

According to the report since the 1st February 2021 and the 15th August 2021 there have been 183,133 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population, an increase of 32,079 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 151,054 up to the 2nd August 2021.

There have also been 26,194 confirmed cases among people who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, 21 days prior to their positive test, an increase of 2,176 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 24,018 up to the 2nd August 2021.

Confirmed cases among people who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 21 days prior to their positive test total 62,763 up to the 15th August 2021. This is an increase of 17,674 on the previous report where the confirmed figure was 46,089 up to the 2nd August 2021.

Finally, the latest report reveals that there have been 73,372 confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant among the fully vaccinated population, an increase of 26,364 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 47,008 up to the 2nd August 2021.

This means the fully vaccinated account for 21% of all infections, the partly vaccinated more than 21 days prior to a positive test account for 18% of all infections, the partly vaccinated less than 21 days prior to a positive test account for 7.5% of all infections,and the unvaccinated account for 52.8% of all infections.

This is clear evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, due to the fact the fully vaccinated are testing positive. This has also been confirmed by the fact the clinical trials (that are yet to conclude) did not measure whether the injections prevented infection or transmission, they only measured whether the risk of hospitalisation and death was reduced.

It was also recently confirmed by SAGE themselves in a report for the UK Government published on the 26th July 2021, titled ‘Long term evolution of SARS-CoV-2‘, in which they stated that vaccines do not fully prevent infection in most individuals, and that research should be focused on vaccines that reduce infection and transmission.



SAGE did however state that they felt the current vaccines are excellent for reducing the risk of hospital admission and disease, and therefore death. Which is strange considering the data presented in PHE’s 21st report shows quite the opposite.

According to the report since the 1st February 2021 and the 15th August 2021 there have been 390 deaths among the unvaccinated population, an increase of 137 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 253 up to the 2nd August 2021. This equates to 0.2% of all confirmed infections among the unvaccinated population, in line with the average death rate seen since the alleged Covid-19 pandemic began.

However, up to the 15th August 2021 the fully vaccinated population has suffered a total of 679 deaths. This in an increase of 277 on the previous report where the confirmed figure was 402. It also equates to 0.9% of all confirmed infections among the fully vaccinated population. This suggests the Covid-19 vaccine actually increases the risk of death by at least 338% rather than reducing the risk of death by 95%.

There have also been 90 deaths among those who were vaccinated more than 21 days prior to testing positive, and 14 deaths among those who were vaccinated less than 21 days prior to testing positive. This means those who’d had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine account for 66% of all deaths, whilst the fully vaccinated account for 58% of all deaths.

Unfortunately for those who’ve been vaccinated the risk of dying also increases if they happen to be hospitalised with Covid-19.

According to the report since the 1st February 2021 and the 15th August 2021 there have been 4,033 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population which include positive cases where a specimen was taken on admission to hospital, later confirming their positive test result for Covid-19. This is an increase of 1,073 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 2,960 up to the 2nd August 2021.

From the 390 deaths among the unvaccinated, this shows that 6% of the unvaccinated population have died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

However, the report shows that up to the 15th August 2021 there have been 2,204 hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated population which include positive cases where a specimen was taken on admission to hospital, later confirming their positive test result for Covid-19. This is an increase of 849 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 1,355 up to the 2nd August.

From the 679 deaths among the fully vaccinated population, this shows that 30% of the fully vaccinated population have died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

However taking the data on hospitalisations that exclude confirmed cases where the specimen was taken after admission to hospital shows the rate of death for the fully vaccinated is even worse.

According to the report since the 1st February 2021 and the 15th August 2021 there have been 2,270 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population which exclude positive cases where a specimen was taken on admission to hospital, later confirming their positive test result for Covid-19. This is an increase of 532 on the last count made in the previous report where the confirmed figure was 1,738 up to the 2nd August 2021.

From the 390 deaths among the unvaccinated, this shows that 17% of the unvaccinated population have died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Whereas the number of fully vaccinated people hospitalised up to the 15th August stands at 1,236, an increase of on the previous report. From the 679 deaths among the full vaccinated, this shows that 55% of the fully vaccinated have died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Public Health authorities, the Government, and scientific advisors with vested interests in the pharmaceutical industry will of course try to argue their way out of this one by claiming the figures should be calculated in terms of the population as a whole. That would be a great method if the Covid-19 injections were proven to prevent infection and transmission, and everybody in the United Kingdom was born with Covid-19.

But neither is true, and therefore the data should be analysed against the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in each population, and this latest report from PHE shows that the risk of hospitalisation and death increases in the fully vaccinated population

This has to be evidence of antibody-dependent enhancement rather than the Covid-19 vaccines simply not working, because otherwise the rate of death among the fully vaccinated would be in line with the unvaccinated population, but it is actually 338% higher.

