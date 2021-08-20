Democrats Want to Put All Unvaccinated People on the Terrorist “No-Fly” List and Permanently Ban Them from All Air Travel

Democrats in Congress have introduced a piece of legislation which seeks to ban all unvaccinated people from all air travel.

Democrats have introduced a piece of legislation in Congress that would ban any American who did not get a Covid-19 vaccine from all air travel, with no exceptions.

The legislation, which falls under H.R 4980, would effectively ban millions of Americans from flying, thus segregating and dividing society further than it already has been.

According to a partial text of the bill, the legislation will “direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for other purposes.”

These are the same Democrats introducing this legislation who first distrusted the vaccines (and rightfully so) when President Donald Trump was in office, to now pushing for vaccines to be mandated – and that any American who fails to comply to get one to be treated like a second-class citizen.

It seems that Biden and the Democrats in Congress are working to make life hell for Americans who refuse to get vaccinated and are skeptical of a jab that is not only still experimental but has caused countless adverse reactions and injuries to people all across the globe.

Juliette Kayyem, former assistant secretary for homeland security under President Obama, wrote in an article for The Atlantic titled “Unvaccinated People Belong on the No-Fly List”: “But at this stage of the pandemic, tougher universal restrictions are not the solution to continuing viral spread. While flying, vaccinated people should no longer carry the burden for unvaccinated people.

“The White House has rejected a nationwide vaccine mandate—a sweeping suggestion that the Biden administration could not easily enact if it wanted to—but a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take.

“It will help limit the risk of transmission at destinations where unvaccinated people travel—and, by setting norms that restrict certain privileges to vaccinated people, will also help raise the stagnant vaccination rates that are keeping both the economy and society from fully recovering.”

These comments are essentially a form of left-wing extremism, comparing the unvaccinated to terrorists. Of course, the mainstream media won’t report on the quietly introduced legislation, instead opting to promote the vaccine agenda and encourage more Americans to roll up their sleeves and submit to the jab.

