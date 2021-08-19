SHOCKING! – UK Government release 29th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government have released their twenty-ninth report highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and the shocking increase in the number of nervous system disorders is frightening.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 11th August via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

Since then the number of reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has increased to 293,779 as of the 11th August. The AstraZeneca jab has fared much worse though, with the total number of adverse reactions now standing at 813,622. There have also been 41,274 adverse reactions to the Moderna jab of which 2 million doses have been administered, and 3,093 adverse reactions reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

This now means the current rate of people suffering a serious adverse reaction after having one of the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1 in every 142 people, with 1,151,768 adverse reactions having now been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

But it’s important to remember that this rate only accounts for the adverse reactions that are actually reported, which is estimated to be around only 10%, meaning the actual rate of adverse reactions occurring is frighteningly higher.

We took a look at the reported adverse reactions and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stand at 18,089 as of the 11th August 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 165 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far.

The AstraZeneca injection however, has caused 6 deaths due to thrombocytopenia, with 846 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 11th August 2021.

Whilst the Moderna injection has so far had 16 reports made against it of thromocytopenia.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines now stands at 14,189 with a total of 248 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the three jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 83 times so far, with 32 of these cases resulting in death.

The AstraZeneca jab has caused 161 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 33 of these sadly resulting in death.

Whilst the Moderna jab has caused 3 cases of cardiac arrest so far.

Next we come to eye disorders, due to all three Covid vaccines there have been 19,026 eye disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions. This includes people losing the ability to see all together, with the number of people now blind as a result of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now standing at 96.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with 279 people now blind as a result of having the Oxford jab, as well as 723 people who have been left with impaired vision.

The Moderna jab has caused 11 people to go blind so far, meaning based on the number of reports alone the moderna jab causes blindness at a rate of 1 in every 127,000 people injected, however is most likely much higher due to only 10% of adverse reactions estimated to be reported.

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna injections. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has accounted for 218 anaphylactic reactions so far.

But the Oxford jab accounts for 324 cases of anaphylactic reaction, resulting in 1 death as of the 21st March 2021, according to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme report.

The Moderna injection has received 25 reports of anaphylactic reaction against it, meaning at least 1 in every 56,000 people who’ve had the Moderna jab suffered an anaphylactic reation.

Let’s rewind back to the fifteenth report released by the UK Government which covered adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 5th May 2021. Within that report we found that there had been an increase in the number of central nervous system haemmorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents. All different types of stroke – which happen due to the rupture of an artery or blood clots.

Within that report we found that the AstraZeneca injection had caused 110 cases of cerebral haemmorhage resulting in 29 deaths, 61 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 4 deaths, and 650 cases of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 31 deaths, as well as numerous other types of stroke.

Just three months later those 110 cases of cerbral haemmorhage have increased to 165 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 45 deaths,

The 61 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage have increased to 106 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 6 deaths.

But the most astounding increase has been seen in the number of cerebrovascular accidents. Increasing from 650 to 1,148 and resulting in 44 deaths,

There have also been numerous other strokes caused by the Pfizer injection including, 40 cases of cerbral haemorrhage resulting in 7 deaths, 32 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death, and 310 cases of cerbrovascular accidents resulting 13 deaths.

Several reports of stroke have also started coming in to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine

In all there have been 231,995 nervous system disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to all three emergency approved injections, with 51,628 being reported against the Pfizer jab, 173,431 being reported against the AstraZeneca jab, 6,348 being reported against the Moderna jab, and 588 being reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified. These include reactions such as the strokes listed above, brain damage, seizure, and paralysis.

As of the 11th August there have been 293,779 adverse reactions and 501 deaths reported to the MHRA against the Pfizer mRNA injection.

As well as 813,622 adverse reactions and 1,053 deaths reported to the MHRA against the AstraZeneca viral vector injection.

The Moderna mRNA injection meanwhile has caused at least 41,274 adverse reactions and 14 deaths as of the 11th August 2021. This vaccine has also mainly been administered to younger adults who are least at risk of suffering debilitating disease if infected with Covid-19. Around 1.4 million people have received the Moderna jab which means at least 1 in every 33 people have suffered and adverse reaction and at least 1 in every 100,000 people have sadly died.

The overall number of deaths due to all three jabs now stands at 1,596 when including the 28 deaths that have been reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified. None of the “vaccines” are proving to be safe and the data clearly shows there roll-out must be ceased immediately.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise.

Like this: Like Loading...