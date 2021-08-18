Breaking News

Pfizer Will NOT Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines For its Own Employees

By on
The big pharma company is defying Joe Biden’s push to get all private companies to force the Covid jabs on their employees.

Despite manufacturing and promoting its entirely “safe and effective” Covid-19 vaccines on the masses, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it will reportedly not be making the jabs compulsory for its own employees.

Images of a purported “confidential” Pfizer document written by Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Payal Betcher indicate that the company has defied President Joe Biden’s goal to have private companies mandate vaccination, instead opting to only require testing of its unvaccinated employees.

Images of the booklet read: “Please note that if you have declared you are not been vaccinated, decline to declare your status, or have a medial or a religious accommodation, Pfizer will require that you participate in a COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing regimen.”

The document also appears to indicate that over 80 percent of company employees opted to receive the experimental vaccine, suggesting that slightly under 20 percent of staff have made the smart decision to avoid the experimental gene therapy altogether.

This announcement comes as Joe Biden met with airline executives to encourage them to mandate the Covid jabs for all employees, including pilots. As a result, airline companies such as Alaska, Hawaiian, and United Airlines will be forcing all members of staff to get vaccinated or face termination.

Reuters reported that “companies have wrestled with the extent of their authority to require shots,” stating that, “among the concerns is the possibility that companies will be exposed to discrimination lawsuits as they call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced work from home.”

Despite this, Biden continues to go on a tirade about mandating Covid jabs for all employees in private and public sectors, as he said on August 3rd: “I will have their backs and the backs of the private and public sector leaders if they take such steps.”

It doesn’t end there, however, as Sleepy Joe Biden announced on Wednesday 11th August that he is seeking to mandate the vaccine for all Americans. On July 29th, President Biden said: “People are dying and will die who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die.”

Of course, Pfizer would not make its employees take the vaccine, as, after all, they are not stupid.


Malatok

How in God’s name can we expect our covaids protectors to run this extermination program if they exterminate their own extermination camp capos and death prick jabbers?

Onward to Ouch Witz with the moron$
Coz only Pfizer macht frei, mein Schnuckis.

Same as it ever waZ

