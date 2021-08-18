Breaking News

Lawyers worldwide submit new evidence to International Criminal Court alleging World Leaders & Scientific Advisors have used Covid-19 & the Injections to commit Genocide and Crimes against Humanity

New evidence, including sworn affidavits from leading experts such as Professor Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court by lawyers in several countries alleging Government’s across the world and their advisors are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code.

Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague back in April 2021 alleging the UK Government and its advisors were complicit in crimes against humanity in the name of Covid-19.

On the 28th of April 2021 the pair received a formal acknowledgement from the ICC and were assigned a case number – ‘141/21’. Since then the pair have been gathering new evidence to use in their ICC claim and have established connections with lawyers and research scientists from around the world.

A new press release released on the 17th August, which can be viewed here, confirms that the pair have received sworn affidavits from leading experts including research scientist and nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard M. Fleming, the Nobel Laureate virologist Professor Luc  A. Montagnier and Dr Kevin W. McCairn, a neuroscientist and expert on neurological disease.

Professor Luc A Montagnier, who won a Nobel prize for his work on the HIV virus, claimed in April 2020 that he believed the novel coronavirus was created in a laboratory. Then in May 2021 the expert virologist stated that “Mass vaccinations are a scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants”.

Professor Luc A Montagnier

A new claim has also been submitted to the ICC due to the vast amount of new evidence and information that has come to light in the past few months, and the lawyers say they now have compelling evidence that “the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are deliberately engineered bioweapons that have been released int wo pashes on unsuspecting peoples of the world”.

Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum have also confirmed that they have now be joined by lawyers who have filed similar Request for Investigation to the International Criminal Court, in France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Because of this a letter was sent to the ICC on the 12th August 2021 requesting they all be allowed to submit a joint claim, whilst also submitting preliminary evidence for the allegations common to everyone across the world, and requesting the right to have claims specific to individual countries also investigated by the ICC.

One request specific to the United Kingdom is an examination of genocide of the elderly and vulnerable that took place in care homes and hospitals through the inappropriate use of midazolam and morphine. Another investigation specific to this issue has also now concluded and a private criminal prosecution will proceed against the UK Government, Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty and others if the team of lawyers and experts who have carried out the investigation do not receive satisfactory answers to the extensive questions that have been forward to the aforementioned in an open letter sent on the 17th August 2021.

Whilst in the joint claim between lawyers from several countries they have requested that there be an immediate suspension on the entire Covid-19 injection programme and an end to the testing of asymptomatic people.

The lawyers say that they now eagerly await the decision of the International Criminal Court as to whether they will a joint claim by several countries to be made and accept the Request for Investigation.

They have made it clear to the ICC that due to the escalating medical apartheid, the loss of basic freedoms and rights, and the ever-increasing, very high number of deaths and serious adverse events suffered by recipients of Covid-19 injections, that there is an urgent need for the Court to act swiftly and without further delay.

To that end the lawyers have requested a meeting at the Hague as soon as is practicable.

Whilst awaiting the response Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum have confirmed they are in discussions with lawyers in other countries who have not yet filed their individual Requests to the ICC, but have indicated they wish to join them, and will issue an update as and when there is further news.


Annonymous

And the whore stream media with their beastly prejudices will turn a blind eye lend a deaf ear .and carry in with their programne.Worshipping the great Deceiver

2
Reply
DAVID

god willing the truth will be revealed and all those responsible held to account !

3
Reply
jamie cronin

Hurry up !!!

2
Reply
Sarah

They need to get an injunction to halt vaccination before more children are injected.

1
Reply
Proximaking

The courts of a corrupt and corrupting system are useless in the fight against that system. The “judges” would have to bring in the death penalty for thousands of people in every Western nation including almost all doctors and nurses and MPs and then give themselves a death sentence also for their own failure to act sooner. Aint going to happen.

0
Reply